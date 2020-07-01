Upadhye Cwik LLP celebrates its first anniversary as innovative IP/FDA law firm

CHICAGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upadhye Cwik LLP's first year was busy and fruitful since opening in June 2019. The firm started with four experienced litigators in court cases and arbitrations involving claims of patent infringement, incorrect patent inventorship, false advertisement, unfair business practices, trademark infringement, antitrust violations, etc., as well as non-litigation or quasi-litigation matters before the PTO (such as inter partes reviews and post-grant reviews), FDA, FTC, EPO, ITC, and state attorney generals' offices. We "punch above our weight," zealously represent our clients assertively and efficiently, and provided, we believe, excellent and affordable legal representation and insightful and timely communications to our clients in the pharmaceutical, medical, chemical, biotechnology, electronics, and other technical fields.

Our attorneys, through combined decades of practice, are interested and proficient in providing integrated solutions for the business, regulatory, and litigation needs of large and small companies alike, as well as individual clients on patent prosecution and litigation matters. Our firm represented clients based all across the globe, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and electronics companies based in the US, Canada, Turkey, India, Europe, and China.

Here are a few examples of the work we've done in our first year:

In October, 2019, we tried a patent inventorship case in Los Angeles . The trial involved a determination of inventive contributions to two chemical compounds that involved two prostate cancer drugs. UC also defended against allegations of trade secret theft levelled against our client.

. The trial involved a determination of inventive contributions to two chemical compounds that involved two prostate cancer drugs. UC also defended against allegations of trade secret theft levelled against our client. In November, 2019, UC was ready for trial in a five-patent Hatch-Waxman or "Paragraph IV" case involving our 505(b)(2) applicant client. UC clients are the only defendants in this case. A last minute bankruptcy by the Plaintiffs pushed the trial at least into 2020. Because of new patents added to the case, the case if tried today would involve a dozen patents.

In April, 2020, UC helped its client settle a long-running dispute with Bausch Health that involved an ITC petition, FDA citizen petition, and two federal court lawsuits.

Recently, UC attorneys worked with its clients to prepare for and resolve emerging issues relating to the COVID-19 crisis. More particularly, UC attorneys worked with clients involving supply chain interruption, product recalls, contract disputes, and FDA enforcement actions.

