Upbit to airdrop official Olympic Heritage licensed NFT digital pins on its Luniverse "Green NFT" chain

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambda256, the blockchain arm of the fintech firm Dunamu that operates the cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, announced today that it has partnered with nWay to launch an airdrop of the official Olympic Heritage NFT digital pins, licensed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to nWay, on its Luniverse sidechain.

Beginning Tuesday, August 10th at 6:00 pm KST (5:00 a.m. ET/ 3:00 a.m. PT), 2021 airdrops of the Olympic Heritage NFT digital pins will be available on Upbit.com in celebration of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The pins will be a digital memento of the art and design of past Olympic Games, featuring posters, emblems, pictograms and mascots from its 125-year history. Upbit plans to roll out additional Olympic NFT digital pins on its marketplace in the coming months in partnership with nWay, which has developed the pins as part of a licensing agreement with the IOC. For NFT collectors interested in accessing more Olympic NFT digital pins beyond the airdrop, they are available for sale on nWayPlay.com

While collecting and trading pins have been a time-honored tradition at the Olympic Games since the first 1896 Games in Athens, this marks new history for fans as this is the first to be offered digitally. The NFT digital pins will reflect the collectible and tradeable nature of its physical counterparts, but with characteristics unique to NFTs that verify digital authenticity and provenance.

"Trading collectible Olympic digital pins in the form of NFTs brings some of the best traditions digitally to life," said Jaehyun Park, CEO of Lambda256, the blockchain subsidiary of Upbit-Dunamu. "By digitizing a centuries-old tradition of Olympic Pin trading on our Luniverse 'Green NFT' sidechain, we're also mitigating carbon footprint and addressing the core sustainability issues associated with trading NFTs."

"We are excited to partner with Lambda256 to introduce these unique NFTs to customers of Upbit to celebrate the Olympic Games," said Taehoon Kim, founder and CEO of nWay. "In the coming months, we hope to deliver more touchpoints for digital engagement through the Olympic NFT digital pins, which encompasses creativity and innovation uniquely attributed to NFTs."

The blockchain arm of Upbit operator Dunamu, Lambda256 is the signatory of the Crypto Climate Accord, a global green initiative committed to achieving net-zero emissions for all blockchain operations by 2030. The company has pledged to focus on decarbonizing the industry, in line with the UN's Framework Convention on Climate Change. It has most recently launched a Green NFT marketplace on its Luniverse chain, which produces 99.99% less energy than that of energy-intensive systems like Ethereum.

About nWay

nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is a San Francisco-based developer, publisher, and tech platform for competitive multiplayer games across mobile, PC, and consoles. nWay's proprietary back-end tech platform nWayPlay enables fast development, prototyping, and operations of cross-play, real-time multiplayer games. The company has a strong track record of developing AAA quality games on mobile and console, such as recently launched WWEⓇ Undefeated, POWER RANGERS: Battle for the Grid, POWER RANGERS: Legacy Wars, and ChronoBlade. nWay is comprised of leading developers and senior executives from Sony, Electronic Arts, WB Games, LucasArts, Kabam, Nexon, and NCSoft. The team has collectively contributed to over a dozen hit mobile, console, and online games, including Marvel Contest of Champions, the Injustice series, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Dominations, FIFA, Battlefield Online, Lineage II, and Warhammer. For more information about nWay, visit www.nway.com .

About the International Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers who are committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 percent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 3.4 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world. For more information, please visit www.olympics.com.

About Lambda256

Lambda256, subsidiary of Upbit operator Dunamu, launched in May 2018 as a BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) unit that offers a comprehensive portfolio of blockchain solutions that addresses various challenges of blockchain adoption.

As the global industry-leading BaaS provider, Lambda256 has worked with over 2,000 corporate clients in building, deploying and managing blockchain networks at scale with Luniverse, its hallmark platform. The company also serves as a technology partner for VerifyVASP, a Singapore-based FATF travel rule solution provider designed to ensure data integrity through full-scale compliance for VASPs and their customers. Learn how Luniverse has helped companies unlock the value of blockchain at www.luniverse.io .

About Dunamu Inc.:

Founded in Seoul, Korea in April 2012, Dunamu Inc. is one of the country's leading fintech companies. Focused on combining traditional financial services with cutting edge technology, Dunamu operates Upbit, the digital asset exchange with world-class blockchain technology, regulatory and operational expertise. Dunamu also operates Korea's top stock trading platform, Stockplus, and provides marketing services and IT infrastructure development for financial firms through its subsidiaries.

