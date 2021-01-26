Upcoming book reveals counterfeiters are lurking next door--wreaking havoc and endangering consumers

Here counterfeiting is on display, but many consumers don't know just how pervasive the practice is—from your medicine cabinet to your media library, fake goods aren't nearly as harmless as you might think.

Two long-time business colleagues, Terri Goldstein, a top branding expert, and Joseph Gioconda, a leading trademark lawyer, are joining forces to write a book—Brand Larceny, The Trillion Dollar Heist. In it, they tackle the intellectual property theft crisis from two unique perspectives—brand design and IP law—to illuminate readers how counterfeiting happens and how to protect your brand and yourself, from owning protectable colors to identifying fake goods and websites. Brand Larceny is the perfect marriage of thrilling stories with practical advice.

Go to trilliondollarheist.com to report cases of brand counterfeiting and read updates from other consumers.

"Joe and I have been fighting brand theft hand-in-hand for years, that's why I always advise my clients to trademark every inch of their trade dress during the brand design process—from the colors to the symbols," Terri Goldstein, founder and CEO of The Goldstein Group, said.

"We hope to reach a broad audience, as counterfeiting affects everyone whether you know it or not," Joseph Gioconda said. "We advocate for more information to help protect consumers and law-abiding companies," he continued.

The authors are fielding inquiries from a variety of publishers and book agents and are available to speak at any conferences or events.

To find more information about their expertise please visit http://tggsmart.com and https://giocondalaw.com/

The Authors:

Terri Goldstein is an entrepreneurial brander and visual thinker with unmatched expertise in brand and package design. Founder and CEO of The Goldstein Group, Terri has lent her experience to hundreds of companies—advising brand evangelists and authoring groundbreaking research on consumer behavior.

A graduate of Yale Law School, Joseph Gioconda is a leading intellectual property lawyer known inside and outside the courtroom. He served under President Biden during his tenure on the United States Senate Judiciary Committee and has since protected some of the world's most profitable and successful brands as both a lawyer and prosecutor.

