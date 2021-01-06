UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Berry Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Berry Corporation ("Berry" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BRY) violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's July 26, 2018 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or between July 26, 2018 and November 3, 2020 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 21, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Berry overstated both its operational efficiency and stability. The Company's poor efficiency and instability would eventually require significant operational improvements that would raise costs and disrupt operations. These required improvements would negatively impact the Company's revenues. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements and Offering Documents were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Berry, investors suffered damages.

