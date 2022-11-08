Upcoming Financial Accounting & Reporting Update Webinar in 1 Week - Attend From Anywhere

Nov 08, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting Update 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
- Recognize the timelines and key factors
- Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
This event will run from 8:45-4:40p (PST) each day.
Who Should Attend:
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Accounting Directors and Managers
- Senior Accountants
- Revenue Managers and Analysts
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Internal Control/SOX Managers
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45 - 10:15 SEC Update
- SEC rulemaking
- SEC reporting reminders
- COVID impact
- Comment letter topics
10:15 - 10:30 Break
10:30 - 11:45 IPOs and SPACs Update
- SEC Accounting & Reporting Requirements
- What we are seeing in the market today
- How valuations have been impacted
- Accounting considerations
11:45 - 12:15 Lunch
12:15 - 1:30 SOX & Internal Controls Update
- COVID 19 considerations
- Sarbanes-Oxley Act Optimization and Modernization
- Robotic process automation (RPA)
- Risk assessment
- ICFR areas of focus: Management review controls (MRCs)
- Automated Controls (ITACs)
- Material weaknesses
- Significant transactions or events
- Information used in the control (IUC)
- IT/system implementation
- System and organization controls (SOC) reports
1:30 - 1:40 Break
1:40 - 2:55 FASB Update
- Current agenda
- Recently completed projects
2:55 - 3:05 Break
3:05 - 4:50 Revenue Recognition Update
- Price concessions
- Modifying contracts
- customer options and material rights
- Performance obligations - software industry considerations
- Significant financing component
- Principal - versus - agent considerations
- Contract costs
- Onerous performance obligations/contracts
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:00 ESG Update
- Understanding Risks and Opportunities
- A new way of thinking
- Report accurately and disclose transparently
- Create value through ESG principles
10:00 - 10:10 Break
10:10 - 11:20 SEC Enforcement Trends
- Latest SEC Enforcement Priorities
- Enforcements Actions and Cases
- What to look for in 2022
11:20 - 11:30 Break
11:30 - 12:40 Accounting for Debt
- Latest fallout from COVID-19
- Accounting for debt modification, exchange, conversion or extinguishment
- Should the debt be classified as current or noncurrent
- Have financing arrangements been properly presented and disclosed
12:40 - 12:50 Break
12:50 - 2:20 SEC Comment Letter Update and Legal Issues
- Market Trends
- Transaction accounting considerations
- Non-GAAP Measures, MD&A, Rev Rec, Segment Reporting, Fair Value Measurement, ICFR, Form Compliance, Goodwill, Inventory, Debt
2:20 - 2:30 Break
3:00 - 4:30 Cybersecurity Update
- Protecting personal data
- Smart consumer devices expanding faster than controls
- Personal Health and Medical Devices
- Ransomware
Speakers
- Meghan Depp, BDO, National SEC Office
- Carly Ackerman, Deloitte Consulting, Manager
- Aleks Zabreyko, Connor Group, Partner
- Jesse Fillerup, Connor Group, Technical Accounting Director
- Kristalyn Yancy, Deloitte Consulting, Senior Manager
- Renton Squires, PwC, Principal
- Michael Cheng, Frazier & Deeter, National Professional Practice Partner
- Heather Bradshaw, RSM, Central Region Accounting Methods Leader
- Karim Anani, Ernst & Young, Partner and EY Americas Financial Accounting Advisory Transaction Leader
- Kumail Sarwar, Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
- Justin Sutherland, US Securities and Exchange Commission , Senior Enforcement Accountant
- Kellyn Shaw, Deloitte, Manager - National Office Accounting & Reporting Services
- Brad Porter, Deloitte, Manager - National Office Accounting &
- Tim Kviz, BDO, National Office Managing Partner - SEC Services
- Muazzam Malik, Protiviti, Managing Director
- Divyesh Malkan, Protiviti, Senior Manager
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0bqg0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article