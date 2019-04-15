Upcoming LeClairRyan Webinar Explores Implications of Boeing 737 Max Crashes for U.S. Aviation Companies with Global Operations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming LeClairRyan webinar focuses on critical questions for U.S. aviation in the aftermath of the deadly Boeing 737 Max crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Titled "The Lessons of Ethiopian Airlines…So Far," the April 24 webinar is relevant for companies from across American aviation, said Mark A. Dombroff, an Alexandria-based member of the national law firm and co-leader of its aviation practice group.

Mark A. Dombroff

"This webinar is an in-depth look at major issues associated with the regulatory and investigative regimes that U.S. companies must contend with whenever they're involved in incidents or accidents outside the United States," he said. "For airlines or charter carriers that fly outside the country, or any manufacturers with aircraft operating internationally, the implications of the Boeing 737 Max disasters cannot be ignored."

This past October, 189 people died after Lion Air Flight 610 crashed shortly after lifting off from Jakarta, Indonesia. Then on March 10, 157 people died when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed immediately upon takeoff. "Across American aviation, these disasters have prompted intense interest in the dynamics of international investigations," Dombroff said.

Among other topics, the webinar will cover:

Post-accident/incident requirements under Annex 13 of the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). "Annex 13 spells out the circumstances under which ICAO member states' government agencies may participate in investigations," Dombroff said. "We'll explore the rights and responsibilities involved, which are based on factors such as where the incident or accident occurred, the aircraft registry and where it was designed and manufactured, the operator's nationality and more."

The potential roles of the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. State Department in international accident/incident investigations. "In some cases, it's a non-role," Dombroff noted. "We'll also look at the potential role of the company here."

Cockpit voice recorders and flight data recorders: Who does what, and why?

The 24/7 News Cycle: When to say what you can say, and how to say what you can't.

How to deal with problems that arise during investigations.

Smart approaches to challenges associated with assisting family members of those affected by accidents/incidents.

Aviation stakeholders with specific questions may submit them in advance to ask.aviation@leclairryan.com

To register for the free, 90-minute webinar, which begins at 1 p.m. Eastern time, click here.

Event Number: 795 089 639

Event Password: 0424Lessons

The registration deadline is 12:30 p.m. on day of the event.

