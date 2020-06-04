Update: Deadline To File Claims Against Purdue Pharma L.P. Has Been Extended To July 30, 2020

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being issued by Prime Clerk LLC.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York has granted a 30-day extension of the deadline to file a claim against Purdue Pharma L.P.,1 including claims related to Purdue prescription opioids, like OxyContin.2 The new deadline or "bar date" is Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (Prevailing Eastern Time).

If someone thinks they have suffered harm from Purdue or its prescription opioids, they have the right to file a claim, even if they also have received reimbursement from insurance, but they may lose the right to do so if they do not file a claim by the extended bar date.

A "claim" means a right to seek payment or other compensation. Examples of claims that may be filed include death, addiction or dependence, lost wages, loss of spousal relationship benefit for things like child-rearing, enjoyment of life, etc., or Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (sometimes referred to as "NAS"), among others.

Claims can be filed by the claimant, a lawyer, a legal guardian, survivors, or relatives of people who have died or are disabled. You do not need an attorney to file a proof of claim for you.

All Personal Injury Claimant Proof of Claim Forms and any supporting documentation submitted with those forms will be kept highly confidential and will not be made available to the public. You do not need to submit supporting documentation in order to file a claim, though you may be required to do so at a later time.

Additionally, partnerships, corporations, joint ventures, trusts, governmental units, and Native American Tribes may also file a proof of claim against Purdue.

Go to www.PurduePharmaClaims.com to find a complete list of instructions on how to file a claim. You will also find a list of the opioids produced, marketed or sold by Purdue. You can also request a claim form by mail, email or phone:

Purdue Pharma Claims Processing Center

c/o Prime Clerk LLC

850 Third Avenue, Ste. 412, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1.844.217.0912

1 Purdue Pharma LLC is a U.S. limited partnership, its general partner and its subsidiaries, including Imbrium Therapeutics L.P., Adlon Therapeutics L.P., Greenfield BioVentures L.P., Avrio Health L.P., Rhodes Technologies, and Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P. (collectively, "Purdue").

2 For a full list of Purdue prescription opioids, visit PurduePharmaClaims.com.

