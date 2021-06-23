Update: National Press Club To Host 'Back To The Office' Panel June 30 at 2 pm Eastern With Two New Speakers Added

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club will host a panel discussion on return to office workspaces on June 30 at 2 pm. Following are details:

ADVISORY

Event: Panel Discussion: 'Back To The Office: Best Practices for Covid-Safe Workplaces



When: Wednesday, June 30 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm



Who: Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. SHRM-SCP, President and CEO SHRM





Christopher J. Jowett, Chief Commercial Officer, Visby Medical, Inc.





Karla Miller, Washington Post Workplace Columnist





U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-VA)





Dr. Ethan Berke, Chief Public Health Officer, United Healthcare





Moderator: Emily Wilkins of Bloomberg Industry Group

Details:

This event will explore some of the key factors related to safety and security, as more and more employees head back to their places of work. How do we keep them safe against emerging variants? What is the best way to handle vaccine verification or those not getting vaccinated? SHRM will release some new polling data about employers and employee attitudes around return to the office; the panelists will talk about how their organizations (or organizations they cover) are approaching back to the office issues.

Editors Note:

One of the company panelists, Visby Medical, will be providing on-site rapid PCR testing for journalists covering the event. To find out more about the Visby Medical technology and workflows the company has developed to enable highly efficient, high-throughput on-site testing, contact [email protected]. Safety concerns commonly limit the number of journalists who can fit in a room for in-person events, but on-site rapid, accurate and reliable testing can significantly improve those limits. Those interested in photographing or videotaping the testing process should plan to arrive about one hour prior to the event time (1:00 pm).

On-site accurate and fast testing is a technology Visby Medical provided, via lab service providers, during the very successful NBA bubble in Orlando during 2020 and is now in use at numerous companies and sites around the country.

Those wishing to attend this event in-person should register online. This event will also be live-streamed here.

About Visby Medical™:

Visby Medical has been working to change the order of diagnosis and treatment of infectious disease for a decade. Having developed the first commercial, single-use, PCR device to rapidly test for serious infection, Visby Medical devices deliver accurate results to inform clinical decision-making, all during the patient visit. Visby has gained government and private partnerships to accelerate the delivery of instrument-free PCR for respiratory and for sexually transmitted infections, for use at the point of care, and eventually for use at home.

About SHRM

SHRM creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally.

About National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the World's Leading Professional Organization For Journalists™. The Club has 2,900 members worldwide representing nearly every major news organization. The Club is a significant event venue in the heart of Washington, D.C. Prior to the pandemic, the Club hosted 2,000 events per year attended by 250,000 guests.

CONTACT:

Bill McCarren

202-725-7787 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

