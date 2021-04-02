Update on the Systems Outage Impacting the Connecticut Emissions Testing Program

ROCKY HILL, Conn., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applus Technologies, Inc., provides the following update on the status of restoring full operations for the Connecticut Emissions Testing Program.

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Applus detected and stopped a malware attack which has temporarily interrupted the process of conducting vehicle emissions inspections in Connecticut and other locations. Our first step was to contain the problem by locking down the entire system as soon as the issue was detected.

We quickly notified our customer at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). In addition, we reached out to station owners, managers and inspectors who perform the vehicle inspections. Our technical team then began immediately working around the clock to resolve this issue in order to restore the program to full operations.

"We truly understand the inconvenience this has caused our agency customer, inspection stations, inspectors and motorists," said Darrin Greene, CEO, Applus Technologies, Inc., USA. "We take very seriously our responsibility to provide the highest quality, most reliable vehicle inspection and emissions testing services to the State of Connecticut and pledge to have service restored as quickly as possible."

The Connecticut Emissions Testing Program is a highly sophisticated program, that offers multiple testing types throughout its network. The program is one of the most innovative and technologically advanced vehicle inspection programs in the country. Due to the enhanced technology and programming required to operate the program, it is imperative that we ensure every component of the program is free from malware, thoroughly tested and operating normally before bringing the program back online. The testing process will involve all of our agencies as well as the station owners who own and operate the computerized workstation equipment used to perform the motor vehicle inspections.

We will routinely update the return to service status as additional information becomes available. It is important to note that we want to make sure we have resolved all issues before restarting the system in order to avoid any additional delays or inconvenience once the program is back up and running.

"The Applus team continues to be in constant contact with the DMV, and is providing frequent updates to inspection station owners/managers and inspectors, as well as motorists, throughout the day via email, website updates and through our customer service call center," said Greene.

To mitigate the impact on the community, Applus is working closely with the DMV who has notified law enforcement to ask for their cooperation to not cite motorists whose vehicles have an expired emissions test during this outage. In addition, we are working with the DMV on the 60-day retest requirement and free retest policy to extend both during this time.

Additional information and updates will be posted to www,CTEmissions.com.

