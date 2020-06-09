Update Regarding Six Free Equifax Credit Reports

ATLANTA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with various settlements that were entered in July of 2019, Equifax previously announced that it would make six free Equifax credit reports available for U.S. consumers during any twelve-month period for seven years without any charge.

Equifax will now make these free reports available online via AnnualCreditReport.com, rather than through myEquifax. Consumers will no longer need to enroll in myEquifax to receive these six free reports, and can access their free reports online at AnnualCreditReport.com by clicking here.

Further, as recently announced , the free online Equifax credit reports through AnnualCreditReport.com are currently being offered weekly to help Americans in response to COVID-19 until April 2021. Equifax encourages consumers to review and monitor their Equifax credit report regularly.

Consumers can also obtain their free Equifax reports by contacting Equifax by phone at 1-866-349-5191 or by mail at the following address:

Equifax Information Services LLC, P.O. Box 740241, Atlanta, GA 30374-0241.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn .

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Zehra Mehdi-Barlas

470-373-2376

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equifax.com

