UPDATE: TODAY IS ADS HOLDER DISTRIBUTION DATE FOR ChipMOS CAPITAL REDUCTION DISTRIBUTION; SEPARATE DIVIDEND TO BE DISTRIBUTED NOVEMBER 7, 2018

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), announced today that the capital reduction payment will be distributed today, November 2, 2018, to holders of the Company's NASDAQ listed ADSs. Under the previously announced Capital Reduction plan, approximately US$0.969 per ADS will be distributed. ADS holders will receive approximately US$0.819 per ADS, net of Citibank, N.A.'s depositary fees.

A separate previously announced cash dividend will be distributed, November 7, 2018, of cash dividend of approximately US$0.194 per ADS or approximately US$0.133 per ADS, net of the Taiwan withholding tax and Citibank, N.A.'s depositary fees.

Holders of ADSs in brokerage accounts are encouraged to check with their securities brokers for receipt of both distributions on the respective dates. Questions regarding the capital reduction distribution to ADS holders may be directed to Thomas Wood (thomas.r.wood@citi.com) at +1-212-816-6530. Questions regarding dividend payments to ADS holders may be directed to Keith Balwan at Citibank, N.A. (Tel: +1-973-461-7038; email: keith.balwan@citi.com).

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (http://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "estimates," "future" or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts: In Taiwan Jesse Huang ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-6-5052388 ext. 7715 jesse_huang@chipmos.com In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

