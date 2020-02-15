Update: VIA Rail Cancels Most of its Services

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Following a notice from the infrastructure owner, CN Rail, that they are no longer in a position to fulfill their obligations under the Train Service Agreement between VIA Rail and CN Rail, VIA Rail has no other option but to cancel all of its services on the network with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), until further notice.

We started informing passengers earlier this afternoon that there will be no more train departures.

Upon infrastructure owner instructions, all VIA Rail trains currently en route will be able to reach the closest major train station.

We understand the impact this unfortunate situation has on our passengers and regret the significant inconvenience this is causing to their travel plans.

For more information, or if you would like to receive status updates on the situation, please visit www.viarail.ca.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

