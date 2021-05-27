Updated CDC Mask Policy Creates Uncertainty for Businesses, Schools and Organizations

In uncertain times, one U.S.-based company is providing the certainty these organizations need. Developed by CastleBranch, RealVaccinationID.com cards provide individuals with clear, verifiable digital and physical proof of their vaccination status. The cards are issued in two separate formats: a vaccine card, which proves the individual has received all doses of a COVID-19 vaccine; or a waiver card, which allows the individual to communicate a request for vaccination exemption based on medical need, or closely held religious or philosophical beliefs. With these cards, organizations have a clear process forward to implement vaccine passports that fully comply with important state and federal anti-discrimination laws. They make it simple for organizations to know which individuals are safe to go maskless per updated CDC guidelines, and which individuals require reasonable accommodations based on their exemption status.

To obtain a RealVaccinationID.com card, individuals are be asked to provide documentation to prove their vaccination status or legally permissible waiver request. Once validated, a driver's license-sized card featuring highly sophisticated anti–fraud technology is issued to the individual that includes their name, address, date of birth, physical identifiers, photo, and a QR code. Using the QR code on the back of the card, along with a unique access code and PIN number, third parties presented with this information can access digital copies of primary–source documentation to confirm status. However, it is completely up to the cardholder when and with whom this data is shared. Private data gathered for the RealVaccinationID.com cards will never be shared or collected in a database and distributed to third parties by CastleBranch, ensuring a "Nothing About Me Without Me™" approach that empowers individuals to maintain control of their own digital information and identity.

"We have many conscientious, concerned business owners in this country who want a concrete, reliable process in place to protect their employees, clients, and customers," said Brett Martin, CEO of CastleBranch. "While the honor system may be adequate for the federal government, businesses require a more thoughtful approach that leaves nothing to chance. Our RealVaccinationID.com cards provide the level of certainty they need to ensure the safety of their people and their organization."

