Updated Proposal From Nomination Committee Regarding Election of Directors: LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Board member Robin Ramm-Ericson has informed the Nomination Committee that he is declining election for the coming mandate period as below. At the same time, the Nomination Committee has continued its work and propose Hélène Westholm as a new ordinary director.

"LeoVegas is an amazing company and team," comments Robin Ramm-Ericson, co-founder of LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group. "I am an entrepreneur, and after nine years on the Board, first as Chairman and later as an ordinary director, I feel it is now time for me to take the next step. Even though I am declining re-election to the Board, naturally I will continue as a founder and engaged owner in supporting the company on its continued journey."

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO, comments: "As a co-founder I want to thank Robin for his superb work and partnership in building up LeoVegas. His combination of strategic clarity, operational talent and ability to inspire is unique and laid the foundation for this journey. Everything has its time, and as Robin now declines re-election to the Board I respect this and look forward to his continued engagement in new forms."

NOMINATION COMMITTEE'S UPDATED PROPOSAL:

The Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of current directors Anna Frick and Fredrik Rüden. In addition, the Committee proposes that Hélène Westholm, Mathias Hallberg, Carl Larsson, Per Norman and Torsten Söderberg be elected as new directors. Per Norman has also been proposed to serve as the new Chairman of the Board. Robin Ramm-Ericson, Mårten Forste and Tuva Palm have declined re-election.

Brief biography about Hélène Westholm:

Education and background: Hélène Westholm has an MBA from Uppsala University and a Certificate in Investor Relations from DI Academy. Hélène has many years of experience in project management in the financial sector, including from Nordstjernan and Erik Penser's Corporate Finance department. She also has experience as a director on the boards of Svenska Spel, Svensk Bilprovning and Svensk Exportkredit.

Current assignment: Senior advisor in Investor Relations, Oxenstierna & Partners

Born: 1971

Nationality: Swedish

Shareholding in the company, including related natural and legal persons: 0

Special areas of expertise: Hélène Westholm will add industry experience, strategic depth and her solid background in communication and investor relations

LeoVegas' Annual General Meeting will be held on 8 May 2020 in Stockholm. More information is available at www.leovegasgroup.com under Corporate Governance.



