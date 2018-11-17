Updated Quintana Roo Tourism Board Statement Regarding Taylor Meyer

QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of the State of Quintana Roo has been in contact with the regional U.S. Consulate General in Merida, Mexico, to open a direct dialog with the family of Taylor Meyer, who lost his life in Playa del Carmen on November 9. The purpose of this dialog is to both express our sincere condolences to the Meyer family and to offer support in quickly completing the required legal process that would grant the family access to all of the information that is currently available in the ongoing investigation into Mr. Meyer's death.

Under Mexican law, next of kin can only receive the information gathered by a police investigation after they claim the remains of the deceased and complete the required legal process. Given the sensitive nature of this process, and the family's understandable grief, the State of Quintana Roo government has offered a comprehensive plan of support for the Meyer family, which includes an offer of travel arrangements, legal counsel, and more.

The ongoing investigation has already resulted in the arrest of the principle suspect in the case and continues round-the-clock. We ask for all media and members of the industry to continue to exercise the utmost level of sensitivity in reporting the facts of the situation without unnecessary speculation, something which the Meyer family has specifically requested as well.

While we wish that this incident had never occurred, we are committed to communicating openly about the advances in the investigation to the industry and media and continuing to offer the Meyer family ongoing support during this time.

Millions of tourists safely travel to Quintana Roo for vacation every year and we are committed to the safety and satisfaction of each and every one of them. While no destination in the world is ever immune to acts of crime and tragic violence, we are committed to doing everything we can to ensuring the safety of all travelers to Quintana Roo.

SOURCE Quintana Roo Tourism Board