Updated US State Department Travel Advisory Confirms Quintana Roo And All Of Its Tourist Destinations Are Safe To Visit

QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the U.S. State Department updated its Travel Advisory website information for Mexico and reconfirmed that the State of Quintana Roo and all of its tourist destinations are without travel restrictions and are safe to visit. These world-class destinations include Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Riviera Maya, Holbox, Isla Mujeres, Puerto Morelos, Bacalar, Tulum, Mahahual, and Chetumal.

The State of Quintana Roo maintained its current ranking as "Level 2," the same that has been in place since the implementation of the new travel advisory system in January 2018. This level 2 ranking, which comes with the message to "exercise increased caution," is the travel advisory level given to many countries and tourism destinations in the world, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and China, among others.

"We respect the work of the U.S. State Department to advise travelers and we will continue to support the sharing of transparent information about how travelers can have a safe and enjoyable experience while visiting Quintana Roo," remarked Dario Flota Ocampo, CEO of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board. "Our incredible destinations and the smiling, dedicated people of this beautiful State look forward to hosting travelers each and every day."

The State of Quintana Roo and its destinations continue to be among the safest, most welcoming, and friendly places to visit in the world, hosting more than 17 million international tourists in 2017. From January to September 2018, the number of international tourists has increased by 5.8%, confirming the continued popularity of the destinations amongst international tourists. In recent months, multiple international airlines have also announced new direct flights from 11 cities in the U.S., Canada, Colombia and Brazil to Cancun's world-class international airport.

While the State of Quintana Roo is working to address local issues of crime and violence, it's important to highlight that the overwhelming majority of incidents are between local residents and take place far from areas frequented by tourists. Whether one is traveling abroad or in their home town, it's important to be a smart traveler and follow best practices such as avoiding areas not frequented by tourists, seeking out and following the advice of locals, and not engaging in risky behavior.

The State of Quintana Roo and its municipal government leaders are committed to maintaining the safety its destinations and will continue to take proactive steps towards this goal. This includes modernizing its police and security services, investing in technology including more than 1,000 cameras, upgraded operations centers, partnering with members of the tourism industry to share international best practices, and providing assistance to visitors whenever necessary.

SOURCE The Quintana Roo Tourism Board