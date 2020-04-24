Upgrade, Inc. Named a 2020 'Best Place to Work in the Bay Area'

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgrade, Inc. , a neobank that offers affordable and responsible credit to mainstream consumers, today announced that it has been named a "Best Place to Work in the Bay Area" by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. This is Upgrade's third year in a row being recognized as a best place to work.

"We believe in creating an environment that fosters collaboration and encourages our team members to learn from each other," said Renaud Laplanche, co-founder and CEO at Upgrade. "If we can empower every team member to innovate, the sum total of these innovations will create fundamentally better products and experiences for our customers."

The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal awards and ranks companies based exclusively on employees' responses to a third-party survey. Companies that were recognized were rated highest on having a collaborative culture, solid compensation, great benefits offerings and leading management practices. The nomination pool included hundreds of applicants across the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley.

Upgrade offers personal loans and cards , together with credit monitoring and education tools to help consumers better understand and manage their money.

Earlier this month, Upgrade announced that it will begin to ship its first contactless-enabled Upgrade Card and enable mobile payments via Apple Pay® and Google Pay™. The company released the new card and features to help its customers reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission when checking out in stores in accordance with recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO).

About Upgrade

Upgrade is a neobank that offers affordable and responsible credit to mainstream consumers through personal loans and cards, together with credit monitoring and education tools that help consumers better understand and manage their money. Over $2.5 billion in loans and cards have been originated by the Upgrade platform since inception in 2017. Upgrade is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with an operations center in Phoenix, Arizona and technology centers in Chicago, Illinois and Montreal, Canada. Personal Credit Lines are issued by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. The Upgrade Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. More information is available at: https://www.upgrade.com .

Follow Us on Social Media:

SOURCE Upgrade, Inc.

Related Links

http://upgrade.com

