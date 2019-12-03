Upgrade Your Family Holiday Cooking with Eggland's Best and Sur La Table

The cooking series is part of the EB Better Family Meals program that kicked off in September to empower families to stay healthy by choosing more nutritious foods. In each class, attendees will be able to take home additional delicious and nutritious recipes created by the American Heart Association and Eggland's Best.

As part of its commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle, Eggland's Best again elevated the importance of family meals with the American Heart Association this fall. On the American Heart Association's site, families can find helpful resources, recipes and tips created in collaboration with Eggland's Best to make mealtime easier and more nutritious.

"This cooking series has reached thousands so far with practical information they can use to help their families eat better," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best we are committed to improving health and proud of our track-record working with like-minded companies and organizations to boost family meals and improved nutrition."

Classes are taking place at Sur La Table locations nationwide through December 15. Fans are encouraged to sign up for one of the 17,000 classes across the country that will feature delicious recipes using Eggland's Best eggs. To learn more and sign up for a class, visit www.surlatable.com/egglandsbest.

Haylie Duff, actress, chef, food lover and mother of two has also teamed up with Eggland's Best to provide content and recipes throughout the campaign.

"Cooking is one of my biggest passions, especially when it comes to sharing meals with my family around the holidays," said Duff. "I'm so excited that I am able to help empower families to cook delicious and nutritious recipes for their own families using Eggland's Best eggs."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com and follow on Instagram or Facebook.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Sur La Table

Founded in 1972 at Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, Sur La Table is the trusted resource for customers passionate about cooking and entertaining. The company's catalog of products encompasses cookware, kitchen electrics, tools and gadgets, cutlery, bakeware, tabletop, glassware, and locally sourced food and accessories, available in over 130 locations nationwide as well as online at www.surlatable.com. The company also operates the largest non-professional cooking school in the United States, with kitchens inside 80+ stores where cooks from beginner to advanced can take a cooking class, build skills, and get inspired to live a better life through cooking. Follow Sur La Table on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

