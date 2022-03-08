Upgrade Your Indoor Ride: Sportneer Introduces the Flywheel S1

NEWARK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home-gym just got a smarter, smoother and much quieter upgrade thanks to the Flywheel S1 exercise bike from Sportneer, the maker of fitness gear backed by the science of sport engineering. For those looking to integrate cycling into their fitness routines or level-up their current stationary bike with a more tailored fit and smarter technology, the Flywheel S1 delivers. With Bluetooth connectivity and the Sportneer mobile app, users have access to a massive catalog of professional trainer fitness videos and customizable rides. Nineteen immersive cycling videos are available in the free app to offer a first-person perspective ride from the comfort of home. For those who already have preferred content, the Flywheel S1 features a tablet or phone holder. The bike also features adjustable handlebars and seat cushion so users can achieve a comfortable riding posture.

The brand’s first exercise bike, the affordable Sportneer Flywheel S1 combines light-weight materials and advanced fitness technology to provide the best ride experience for fitness fans.

"The Flywheel S1 is the perfect addition to the Sportneer workout collection, engineered to motivate users, not intimidate," said Eric He, Founder and CEO of Sportneer Global. "Our new bike allows athletes of all levels to experience the popular activity of at-home cycling, while offering more customizable options to support the unique needs of users and empowering their love of fitness and sports."

To make for a smoother riding experience, the Flywheel S1 replaces traditional iron with an aluminum flywheel, making the product lighter and more transportable at just 62 lbs. But don't be fooled, the aluminum flywheel offers significantly higher intensity riding experiences, perfect for customizable training needs. The sturdy stainless-steel material and triangular structure allows the bicycle to support a maximum capacity of 300 lbs. and provides for a secure ride.

Unlike other exercise bikes, Sportneer's super-quiet magnetic resistance system adopts the latest electromagnetic control technology and belt drive to provide a smooth and quiet riding experience. With one hundred micro levels of adjustable magnetic resistance, users have an almost noiseless experience, an ideal quality for at home workouts that won't disturb others. Plus, users can keep track of performance and make informed training decisions as the Flywheel S1 tracks your heart rate, time, speed, distance, odometer, and calories through the LCD display.

The Flywheel S1 also pairs with the free Sportneer mobile app via Bluetooth where users can browse free workouts and follow tutorials that maximize and customize fitness routines. The Sportneer App is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

For those looking to upgrade their indoor riding experience, you can pre-order the Sportneer Flywheel S1 for 25% off ($412.49) from March 7 - March 9 on Sportneer's home website. To add to the pre-order experience, shoppers can still save $100 ($449.99) when they purchase the bike March 10 – April 10 via Amazon or Sportneer.com. The Flywheel S1 will be officially available for purchase for $549.99 starting April 11, perfect to kickstart spring fitness. To learn more about the Sportneer family of products or mobile app, please visit https://sportneer.com/.

About Sportneer:

Sportneer Global was founded in 2016 with the focus of helping athletes of all levels, from amateur to elite, better enjoy the world of sports and fitness. The company's mission is to develop all products with the knowledge of sport engineering to help improve results and performance when working out. With a growing family of product lines for fitness, cycling and outdoor adventures, Sportneer aims to offer the most accessible, reliable, and comfortable gear for a stronger, healthier and happier you. For more information, visit https://sportneer.com/.

SOURCE Sportneer