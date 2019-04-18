Upgraded CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) Co-hosted by MACALLINE Makes Debut

Partnering with MACALLINE, the Fair introduced a new model that aligns trade fair hosts and industry-leading enterprises, effectively combining their resources to form a strong, far-reaching network, base on which, the Fair host more high-profile conferences and forums and created more opportunities of intensive communication between exhibitors and buyers.

The updated Fair also included an international pavilion for the first time, introducing representative ceramic kitchen and bathroom brands from Germany, Spain, Italy, US, Demark and more. By adding more categories including, high-end imported building materials, ceramic tiles, electrical appliances, lighting, and other new themes, the Fair became a platform that covers the whole industrial chain of architectural and home decoration.

"The latest CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) took on a new look under the promising cooperation between the two hosts," said Liu Xiaomin, President of CFTE. "CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) has become one of the most overarching building decoration exhibitions in China, covering a wide range of sub-industries. A total of 58,000 visitors came to the Fair on opening day, a 92.7% increase from last year."

"This year's CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) has, for the first time, featured an International Pavilion, Design and Life Pavilion, and Smart Home Pavilion," commented Che Jianfang, Executive Director of Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd. "We discovered through the Fair that customized services are on the rise, while the smart home industry is growing. I believe that the Chinese furnishing industry will see many transformative opportunities in 2019, and the enterprises who seize them will usher in broader market prospects."

For more information, please visit: http://en.cbd-china.com/

About CBD Fair

Founded in 1999, CBD Fair is hosted twice every year, with CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) held in March and CBD Fair (Guangzhou), the world's largest building decoration exhibition, held in July. Its latest session, hosted in March 2019, attracted over 600 exhibitors and 84,000 visitors.

