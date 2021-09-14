UpHealth Names Ketchum Its Agency of Record

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc., (NYSE: UPH) a pioneering global healthcare management platform, announced today that global strategic communications and marketing consultancy Ketchum is its agency of record. UpHealth taps Ketchum as it prepares its integrated healthcare system for broader global adoption.

"Ketchum is a perfect partner for our next chapter at UpHealth, as they are well positioned across the full spectrum of care," said Dr. Ramesh Balakrishnan, CEO of UpHealth. "The Ketchum team shares our energy and passion for how innovation can transform healthcare globally, and I look forward to their partnership. UpHealth is entering a phase of rapid growth and innovation, and Ketchum's expertise will help us tell the story of our remarkable company and how we are bringing about the future of healthcare."

Neera Chaudhary, president of Ketchum North America, added, "Now, more than ever, is a necessary time for the evolution and optimization of healthcare delivery, and we are honored to partner with UpHealth to help tell their story, supported by our depth and breadth of client experience across the healthcare ecosystem. The UpHealth global solution for integrated digital connected care is a great addition to our growing work in digital health."

About UpHealth, Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter, UpHealth Inc. on LinkedIn and @uphealthinc on Instagram.

About Ketchum

The winner of 131 Cannes Lions and PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the most creatively awarded firm in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

