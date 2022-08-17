UPL AND ORO AGRI ANNOUNCE DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ORANGE OIL MULTIFUNCTIONAL BIOPROTECTION PRODUCT

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070 LSE: UPLL) ('UPL') a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, today announced a new collaboration with Oro Agri, a Rovensa company, for the co-distribution and further development of Orange Oil, a biosolution effective against a wide range of pests and diseases.

Orange Oil was developed by Oro Agri as a residue free biosolution with fungicidal, insecticidal, and acaricidal functions, as well as excellent adjuvant properties. Already registered in over 30 countries and with more than 140 crop and pest combinations, Orange Oil now joins Natural Plant Protection – NPP's biosolutions portfolio, further enabling farmers to embrace more sustainable agriculture.

From 2023, UPL will co-distribute Oro Agri's 60 g/L solo Orange Oil bioprotection formulation. Oro Agri will continue to supply existing customers directly while UPL will use its global distribution network to access new markets and build a wider customer base. UPL and Oro Agri will also collaborate to develop, register and market new and existing Orange Oil formulations to offer growers around the world access to the latest, most effective, and sustainable crop protection biosolutions. The agreement is part of UPL's OpenAg® commitment to build a collaborative global network within the industry and beyond.

Eric van Innis, CEO of ROVENSA said, "This collaboration agreement with UPL will allow the rapid development of one of our flagship products across the globe, maintaining our distribution in markets where we already have presence and strengthening our footprint in new potential markets, optimizing the combined regulatory and intellectual property of both UPL and Rovensa. Both parties share the same mission: contributing to feed the planet through sustainable agricultural inputs for a well-balanced agriculture."

Mike Frank, President and COO at UPL, said: "We look forward to collaborating with Oro Agri to evolve Orange Oil with more applications, combining our expertise to benefit growers. Orange Oil will join our ProNutiva® programme, working in synergy with NPP's other biosolutions and UPL's conventional inputs to improve farmers' efficiency and profitability while reducing environmental impacts."

Orange Oil and the collaboration between UPL and Oro Agri reflect the growing strength and opportunities of the global biosolutions market.

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $6bn. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation, and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally.

For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook.

Natural Plant Protection (NPP), a business unit of UPL and part of UPL's OpenAg Network offers growers a comprehensive portfolio of biosolutions with naturally-derived agricultural inputs. Covering crop resilience; protection against pests, disease, and environmental challenges; improving nutrition; and supporting soil health, NPP's biosolutions improve farms' productivity and profitability without compromising the environment. Supported by nine manufacturing sites, six R&D laboratories and seven experimental stations across the globe, NPP is reimagining sustainability using micro-power to create macro impact to empower climate-positive agriculture. Please visit npp.ag

About Oro Agri and Rovensa

Oro Agri® originated in South Africa and was acquired by the Rovensa Group in 2021.

Rovensa consists of a group of companies that develops, manufactures, and commercializes bionutrition, biocontrol and crop protection solutions to help farmers produce safe and healthy food for all. Oro Agri is part of Rovensa biocontrol division, specializing in high-quality differentiated BioSolutions into the agricultural, forestry, agri-food, home and garden and industrial sectors.

With sales in over 85 countries worldwide, Oro Agri and Rovensa offers a complementary portfolio of environmentally friendly and innovative solutions for plant health & care. From the OroBioPheno Science and Innovation Center in Palmela Portugal, and more than 30 R&D Experimental Centers and Laboratories across the world, the group has over 2,700 employees and 800 field support professionals, working closely with farmers to help them produce more with fewer resources. This supports Rovensa mission of contributing to feed the planet, through science-led innovation in agriculture, aiming to preserve and enhance soil, environmental, and human health.

Please visit oroagri.eu or oroagri.com or rovensa.com for more information

