UPL ANNOUNCES NEW OPENAG® COLLABORATION FOR "SPIROTETRAMAT" INSECTICIDE TO DEVELOP NOVEL PEST MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) (LSE GDR: UPLL) ('UPL') announces a new supply agreement for "Spirotetramat", an insecticide created and developed by Bayer for integrated pest control. The agreement reflects UPL's OpenAg purpose and commitment to open industry collaboration.

Through this long-term global data access and supply agreement, UPL will use its expertise in insecticides and global research and development network to develop, register and distribute new differentiated solutions containing Spirotetramat, that address farmer needs specifically around resistance management and/or hard-to-control sucking pests.

Sucking pests, such as Mealy bugs and Whiteflies, cause significant damage to key crops such as grapes and cotton as well as other fruit and vegetables. Spirotetramat is a proprietary Group 23 insecticide that is used widely across the globe and provides farmers long-lasting effectiveness across a broad spectrum of sucking pests.

Mike Frank, President and COO at UPL, said: "As a global leader in crop protection, we have established the OpenAg® purpose to drive collaboration with expert industry partners like Bayer. As pests continue to evolve, we must stay agile and ensure our solutions are addressing grower needs. At UPL we are continually working to expand our toolbox of products and solutions."

Hartmut van Lengerich, Head of Global Crop Protection Asset Management, Bayer Crop Science, said: "This global agreement represents an expanded partnership between our two companies. Our industry is aware of the increasing challenges growers face for managing pests effectively. Spirotetramat protects growers' plants from a wide range of pests, leading to healthier crops, and UPL's Spirotetramat offerings will expand this protection even further with additional differentiated products for the global agricultural community."

This new supply agreement builds on existing license agreements between UPL and Bayer covering a range of agricultural solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Reina Roets, Global Head of Marketing Communications, UPL Ltd.

[email protected]

Radhika Arora, Head of Investor Relations, UPL Ltd.

[email protected]

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $5.2 billion. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable.

As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE UPL Ltd.