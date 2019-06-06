UPL Unveils 'Living' Brand, Bringing its new Purpose to Life

MUMBAI, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL, one of the world's leading agriculture solutions providers has unveiled its new brand expression. The new brand brings its OpenAg purpose to life, activating its ambition to sustainably transform agriculture across the planet.

The US$5 billion global company, with a presence in 130 countries, engaged London-based creative agency 'venturethree' to create and launch the new brand. The new identity draws inspiration from UPL's objective to have the world's first open agriculture network.

"Our new purpose OpenAg is all about new initiatives and fresh energy, which is why UPL needs a new brand. The living identity reflects the co-creative potential with our partners in growth," says Jai Shroff, UPL Global CEO.

"The sustainability of our food system relies on agriculture to operate without limits or borders, which is what OpenAg will do. The brand is therefore a living entity, symbolising our business' commitment to creating open agriculture for connected, sustainable growth. We are very excited to unveil our new identity and vision the world."

The new brand unites UPL's global employees, embedding the belief that 'nothing is impossible'. The work also strengthens the cross-border collaboration between UPL's vast network of partners, distributors, farmers, suppliers and retailers.

Rico Christensen, UPL's Chief Marketing Officer said: "The new brand brings UPL's vision of borderless existence and limitless optimism for the food chain to life, through a fresh, creative expression."

"Each version of the UPL symbol is born, lives and is finally replaced in a continuous cycle. It represents the moving nature of modern agriculture, the story of UPL's evolving food network as well as the coming together of different elements to form one perfect yet changing moment in time," he added.

In July 2018, UPL acquired Arysta LifeScience for US$4.2 billion. The acquisition strengthened its position as a global leader in agricultural solutions. The OpenAg purpose launched in February 2019, aimed at joining together these two distinct businesses for the future of the planet.

Today, UPL is a leading company with the technology needed to balance sustainable supply against future demand, while meeting the challenges posed by environmental change.

About new UPL

The new UPL is a leader in global food systems and with the acquisition of Arysta LifeScience, is now one of the top 5 agricultural solutions companies worldwide. With revenue of US$5 billion, new UPL has presence in 130 countries. With market access to 90 percent of world's food basket and focused on high-growth regions, new UPL represents a compelling value proposition for growers, distributors, suppliers and innovation partners in a consolidating market. New UPL offers an integrated portfolio of both patented and post-patent agricultural solutions for various arable and specialty crops, including biological, crop protection, seed treatment and post-harvest solutions covering the entire crop value chain.

For press enquiries, please contact:

Naveen Soni

naveen.soni@upl-ltd.com

SOURCE UPL Limited