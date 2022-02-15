Uplevel Systems & Transmosis to Offer Small Business IT, Cybersecurity Solution with $1 Million Liability Protection

TIGARD, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT infrastructure-as-a-service leader, Uplevel Systems, today announced its partnership with global small business cybersecurity supplier, Transmosis. Transmosis's robust cybersecurity-as-a-service, transmosisONE, along with its $1 million financial safety net for SMBs, will now be available to Uplevel Systems' extensive MSP network as part of its comprehensive small business IT solution.

Designed specifically for the small business sector and remote work environment, transmosisONE defends SMBs from sophisticated cyber threats at the enterprise level. Deployed in minutes, it combines an Artificial Intelligence-powered Extended Detection and Response platform (XDR) with a 24/7 U.S.-based live distributed Security Operations Center, all fully integrated with a ground-breaking $1 million financial liability protection. The platform is delivered in a flexible monthly subscription.

"Cybersecurity is a top priority for our MSPs and their small business customers," said Tom Alexander, CEO of Uplevel Systems. "We are thrilled to include cybersecurity protection, 24/7 US-based live distributed SOC as part of our subscription, with up to $1 million in financial protection for ransomware and other business losses."

"61% of all SMBs have reported at least one cyber attack in the past year, and an astounding 83% are not financially prepared to recover, with the majority going out of business within 6 months after an attack," said Chase Norlin, CEO of Transmosis. "This partnership will help small and medium-sized businesses fight an alarming reality."

Uplevel Systems is known for reliable small business IT solutions that scale. With its enterprise-class Infrastructure-as-a-Service model, business customers use only what they need with a monthly subscription-based service and no upfront costs. Sold through MSPs, Uplevel provides security and full compliance through its hardware gateways with firewall, storage, Active Directory, VPN and SDWAN capabilities. With the Transmosis partnership, it is now adding Cybersecurity-as-a-service to its comprehensive offerings.

For more information about this offering, visit: https://www.uplevelsystems.com/cybersecurity-transmosisone.

About Uplevel Systems

Founded on the premise that small business IT infrastructure is too complex, Uplevel Systems brings simplicity, profitability and efficiency to small businesses. With easy installation, no upfront costs and reliable, cloud-managed solutions, Uplevel is taking small business IT to the next level. www.uplevelsystems.com .

About Transmosis

Transmosis is a nationally recognized cyber security workforce developer that enables American workers to develop new careers in the rapidly growing information security industry. Transmosis is the creator of transmosisONE, a Fortune 5000 cybersecurity platform designed to protect small businesses/SMBs from cyber attack with integrated financial liability protection. ( http://www.transmosis.com/transmosisONE ).

