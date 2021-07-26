Uplive Hosts Special Talent Competition to Coincide with Worldstage's One-Year Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplive, the global live social video app from Asia Innovations Group (AIG), today announced a special month-long League Battle talent competition through July to coincide with Worldstage's one-year anniversary. The competition is organized by Uplive USA in collaboration with Uplive's offices in Malaysia.

Contestants around the world, including the United States, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Russia, and the UK, took part in auditions July 7-11 to show the world their talents. Following the auditions, there will be the quarter finals (July 16-18), semi-finals (July 24-25), and then the finals on July 31 and August 1, all available to watch on the Uplive app by following the host (Uplive ID: bojio_88). The top three winners will be given significant in-app rewards.

The contestants are being judged by a lineup of some of the most famous names in the entertainment industry, including Zandy Storm, a US recording artist; Lisa Chen, President of Hollywood Media Group; and various executives from US and Brazilian talent agencies.



Uplive Worldstage, first created by Uplive streamer Calvin (a.k.a. RapDooood) on the app, has become the home to hundreds of performers and music streamers from around the world who gather to compete, collaborate, and inspire at online music events exclusively on Uplive. The Worldstage now organizes a wide variety of online events, from monthly talent competition to weekly themed music parties, and numerous virtual nightlife events and charity fund raisers. In addition, the Uplive Worldstage Livehouse is a monthly showcase of Worldstage Legends (winners of the monthly competitions) performing back-to-back in a concert on Uplive.

"It has been an honor and pleasure to host Worldstage and bring together musicians and music enthusiasts from around the world. Letting streamers share their talents and network with musicians around the world, especially during the pandemic where many would seek comfort through music and performing, is so important. And it is all made possible through the Uplive livestream app," Calvin commented on the successful launch of the anniversary competition.

Other independent sponsors of the competition include Bidoo who was excited to see musicians from his home country of Malaysia able to "compete and network with many other musicians from around the world."

For live updates on Worldstage visit www.upliveworldstage.com

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with over 400 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection. In addition to Uplive, which allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, and Lamour, the top dating app in global emerging markets, AIG owns SupreFans, a fan-centric live social app. It includes operations in twelve offices around the globe that integrate local live social knowledge to foster individual market development and penetration. Focusing on major emerging markets, AIG leverages its track record of innovation, cutting-edge technology, a scalable global infrastructure, and global insights with local expertise to deliver user and shareholder value based on the most exciting growth opportunities in the live social marketplace.

SOURCE Asia Innovations Group