UPLTV Releases Latest Monthly (August 2018) Global Mobile Game Ad Monetization Data Report

The full report is available at: https://www.upltv.com/report.





ABOUT UPLTV

UPLTV is a global Internet company founded by serial entrepreneur Brian Xie in 2017 with a focus on globalization trends. Brian's earlier ventures, Holaverse, gained 390 million users from around the world within nine months and set a new record for Chinese companies in overseas markets; Avid.ly quickly became the largest export publisher of casual gaming games in China in just over a year's time. UPLTV was founded in April 2017 with its headquarters located in Shanghai and additional offices in Dusseldorf, Singapore, Hanoi and Seoul. UPLTV, specializing in intelligent ad mediation, has an experienced R&D team who has been engaged in product development, mobile advertising optimization, and ad monetization for many years. UPLTV's SDK aggregates top advertising networks globally. Using advanced algorithms to optimize advertising logic and utilizing smart and customized solutions, UPLTV is able to deliver at least 20% more in ad revenue compared to similar players globally. Leveraging Google's TensorFlow framework, UPLTV uses LSTM to analyze in-game behavior, interactions, in-app purchases, and tolerance to advertisements. By using the data that tests players' feedback and forecasting 7-day and 14-day retention rates UPLTV optimizes ad display duration and frequency maximizing players' LTV. The intelligent ad mediation platform is enabled in order to achieve higher retention rates and achieve balance between revenue and user experience. Currently, UPLTV works with over 300 game developers and publishers to display millions of ads daily helping partners earn higher revenues.

SOURCE UPLTV

Related Links

http://www.upltv.com

