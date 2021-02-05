Uponor Unveils Complete Polymer Solution for Commercial Projects

APPLE VALLEY, Minn., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uponor North America (Uponor), a pioneer and leading provider of PEX (crosslinked polyethylene) piping products, launched its new Complete Polymer Solution for commercial-piping applications in the U.S. The innovative platform for this important announcement was a special, 90-minute, virtual event for customers, specifiers, installers, and other buying influencers in the commercial plumbing and mechanical field.

The online unveiling included the official launch of two important initiatives: Uponor's new PP-RCT mechanical piping system for commercial HVAC projects; and the new Uponor Construction Services, offering enhanced, professional estimation, design, and building information modeling (BIM) services to support the design and installation of plumbing and mechanical piping systems.

"Our new PP-RCT and Construction Services offerings, combined with our traditional PEX piping solutions, deliver a complete polymer solution for a wide range of commercial plumbing and mechanical projects," says Bill Gray, president of Uponor North America. "From half-inch diameter PEX to 12-inch diameter PP-RCT, our piping solutions meet the performance, durability, and safety needs of the entire commercial structure."

PP-RCT piping system: Uponor PP-RCT ( P oly P ropylene, R andom copolymer with modified C rystallinity and T emperature resistance) has higher temperature and pressure ratings than PP-R pipe, as well as lower levels of expansion and contraction.

Proven reliable for commercial hydronic heating, chilled-water cooling, and distribution piping for radiant heating and cooling applications — including snow melt, turf conditioning, and permafrost prevention — PP-RCT is 80 percent lighter than steel pipe. That makes it not only easier, but also safer, to install than metallic pipe systems. It also offers higher resistance to corrosion, rust, and scale buildup and quieter operation than metallic piping materials.

Uponor initially announced its entry into the North American PP-RCT market in September 2019 through a partnership agreement with Pestan North America. As a result, Uponor is now marketing approximately 270 pipe and fitting products in the U.S. in sizes up to 12 inches in diameter and with plans to expand up to 24 inches. All Uponor PP-RCT pipe and fittings come protected by a 10-year warranty.

Construction Services: Continuing its 27-year history of offering PEX piping system design for both residential and commercial radiant heating, cooling, and plumbing, residential fire safety, and commercial hydronic piping, Uponor has expanded this offering to become Uponor Construction Services, featuring regionally based designers, as well as a team of BIM experts.

Using the latest design and estimating tools, the Uponor team of skilled and experienced designers and project managers offers a deep menu of design and construction services at no charge, including:

Square-foot budget estimations

Material take-offs

Piping material cost comparisons

Design development

Radiant heating and cooling loop layouts

Pipe sizing and load recommendations

In addition, Uponor Construction Services provides fee-based, system design services (plansets in PDF, Revit®, and fabrication models), quoted to meet the particular needs of individual projects, at prices below standard industry system-design rates.

Other fee-based services from the BIM Services team include:

Record modeling

Estimating

As-built modeling

On-site support

Project controls

Modular construction

Kitting and prefabrication

BIM content

All of these services integrate directly into the user's software platform and workflows, providing an integrated partnership with an end goal to deliver a well-designed project that is properly coordinated and fully supported.

"Evolving our Construction Services offering was in response to customer feedback and their growing expectations related to project efficiency, accuracy, quality, and consistency to better meet schedules and budgets," says Gray. "We saw an opportunity to become a more involved partner from the very start of a project through construction onto completion and beyond.

