UPPAbaby Announces the Arrival of the HUB in New York

ROCKLAND, Mass., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UPPAbaby brings service to a whole new level with the arrival of the UPPAbaby HUB in Brooklyn, New York. With a mission of providing products and services to help guide parents through all stages of parenthood, the HUB is an industry first service center and reinforces UPPAbaby's commitment to consumer excellence.

Located in Brooklyn's Cobble Hill neighborhood, the HUB is a unique, one-stop destination offering complimentary stroller maintenance, car seat checks, warranty service, and more to keep families strolling happily and safely.

"We pride ourselves on providing premium gear and going above and beyond for our customers," said UPPAbaby co-founder, Bob Monahan. "We're excited to give parents a destination and resource for all their stroller and car seat needs. Brooklyn is the perfect spot for it."

The HUB has an UPPAbaby Tech Team on-site to walk guests through the latest products, coordinate test drives, share helpful cleaning tips and tricks, and provide gear recommendations to suit families' needs and lifestyles. In addition to complimentary stroller maintenance service, the HUB will offer minor repairs and on-the-spot product assessment and warranty claim support. Amenities offered at the HUB, include;

Services

Stroller Maintenance + Minor Repairs



Car Seat Checks



Fabric Steam Clean



Wheel Wash

Replacement Parts and Fabrics

Warranty Claims and Support

"This is an exciting time for UPPAbaby! The HUB gives our Tune-UP Gear-UP program a permanent residence in Brooklyn and an opportunity to for people to test out gear and ask questions," said UPPAbaby tech expert Sam Osborne. "We continue to offer Tune-UP Gear-UP events around the world and the HUB is a great new addition to our family to keep parents and caregivers informed and strolling smoothly."

The Grand Opening of the UPPAbaby HUB is Thursday, May 30 from 11:00-2:00 P.M. EDT. Local families and friends can join in the festivities, including; music, face painting, local Brooklyn art, food and beverages and more. The HUB is located at 90 Smith Street Brooklyn, NY 11201.

To learn more about the HUB, services available or to book a service appointment, please visit www.uppababy.com/BrooklynHUB. Don't forget to follow UPPAbaby on social media: Instagram (@uppababy), Facebook (@UPPAbaby) and Twitter (@uppababy). To follow and be featured tag #UPPAbabyHUB.

About UPPAbaby

The UPPAbaby mission is to make the smartest strollers, car seats and juvenile gear available: intuitively designed, stylish and sleek, with the features and functions all parents want—plus innovations they never knew were possible. UPPAbaby is committed to providing a customer experience that is as exceptional as the company's products. Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is based in Massachusetts, USA with products available worldwide. For more information please visit www.UPPAbaby.com.

