UPPAbaby Expands Car Seat Family with the KNOX Convertible Car Seat

The KNOX is the natural next step for parents as their child transitions from the MESA infant car seat and before they are ready for the ALTA High-Back Seat Positioning Booster. This convertible seat provides a rear-facing and forwarding-facing solution that accommodates a growing baby and toddler and is packed with unique safety innovations and features that provide a more robust fit to vehicle including;

Koroyd® Technology – Developed from aerospace safety research, innovated for action sports, and now built into the base of the KNOX car seat – an exclusive partnership and juvenile industry first - Koroyd provides more advanced impact protection. The welded tube structure crumples instantly and consistently on impact, absorbing maximum force in a controlled manner to minimize energy transfer to the child.

– An industry first, the Multi-Directional Tether reduces seat rotation and stress on the child's head and neck in the event of impact. When used in rear-facing mode, the Multi-Directional Tether reduces crash forces by 45%* (* SMARTSecure™ System – Safety you can see. This unique technology utilizes a tightness indicator and robust tensioning clips to provide a visual confirmation of correct install each and every time.

– A family of features designed to protect and provide unparalleled side impact protection including: Active Support Headrest is heads above the rest. Utilizing the absorption and recovery properties of specialized foams, the Knox's headrest provides advanced side impact protection around the child's head and neck and adjusts to ensure correct positioning as your child grows.

Side Impact Pods are a small feature that makes a big difference. Located on the side of the shell and always engaged, the pods absorb and deflect crash forces in the event of a side impact crash.

Impact Dispersion Zone. EPP foam strategically placed between the inner and outer shell absorbs crash forces, further protecting the child.

Labeling system provides clear instructions on what positions are acceptable for Rear-Facing and Forward-Facing mode. Two-Piece Fit Inlay – Inlay allows for flexibility and proper fit in the harness system, promoting optimum recline.

About UPPAbaby

The UPPAbaby mission is to make the smartest strollers, car seats and juvenile gear available: intuitively designed, stylish and sleek, with the features and functions all parents want—plus innovations they never knew were possible. UPPAbaby is committed to providing a customer experience that is as exceptional as the company's products. Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is based in Massachusetts, USA with products available worldwide. For more information please visit www.uppababy.com.

About Koroyd Technology

Koroyd® is dedicated to creating better products. Products with advanced breathability and cooling, ultralight feel and exceptional styling, but first and foremost, products that protect you better. Established in 2010, this fast-growing technology company was developed from aerospace safety research, innovated for action sports, now also protecting the next generation. As an ingredient brand, Koroyd designs and engineers advanced impact protection for a diverse range of markets and products from action sports equipment to industrial protection and in-vehicle child seats. Koroyd is the trusted technology partner to some of the world's most recognized brands and has been commended through the receipt of over 90 awards and distinctions and currently have 38 granted patents in 15 key territories. Rather than innovating to compete, Koroyd is innovating to change the rules of the game.

