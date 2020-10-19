Upper Deck Announces Long-Awaited PGA TOUR Licensed Trading Card Product Showcasing Today's Rising Stars such as Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson Alongside Golf Legends Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Annika Sorenstam and many more

Upper Deck's first golf release since 2014 will be jam-packed with top talent, including 15-time major championship winner Tiger Woods, World Golf Hall of Fame members Arnold Palmer and Annika Sorenstam, as well as up-and-coming players Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Matthew Wolff, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson.

The first of three planned golf card releases for 2021, Artifacts Golf will feature a 50-card base set, a 30-card rookie set, a Multi-Majors Winners Memorabilia subset, rare signed memorabilia cards and popular Diamond Relic insert cards that can include up to four diamonds* per subject.

All three golf releases will include Legendary PGA TOUR Course Relic cards featuring course-used sand and dirt from the famed TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, home of THE PLAYERS Championship.

"Collectors have been begging us to bring golf cards back for years," said Upper Deck's Sports Brand Manager, Paul Zickler. "Professional golf is in such a great place right now, with new young stars emerging on the PGA TOUR and players challenging long-standing records almost daily, it seems like the perfect time to introduce a new golf product to fans around the world."

Artifacts Golf will be available at hobby shops nationwide, as well as on Upper Deck e-Pack®, a robust online platform that allows collectors to buy, open, collect and trade physical cards with fans around the world. Golf card enthusiasts can visit www.UpperDeckEpack.com to sign up for new announcements, including golf card releases.

*Diamonds are lab created.

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world's greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, Connor McDavid, LeBron James, Patrick Roy, and Ben Simmons.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).

About the PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.



The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories (94 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 212 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2019, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $204.3 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to more than $3 billion.



Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

