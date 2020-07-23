Upper Deck Inks Top-Ranked Basketball Recruit and Potential 2021 No. 1 Draft Pick Jalen Green to Autographed Memorabilia and Trading Card Deal

Fans can find the first signed Upper Deck trading cards of Jalen Green in packs of 2019-20 Goodwin Champions, releasing today in hobby shops across North America and at https://upperdeckstore.com , along with the first wave of Jalen's authentic autograph collection. Autographed and inscribed "3x Gold Champ" Molten basketballs and signed and inscribed Spalding basketballs are available now at https://upperdeckstore.com /Jalen-Green.

"Jalen has incredible natural talent and continues to impress fans with his shooting abilities," said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. "Hoop followers everywhere are taking notice of this exceptional young player, and we are excited to work with him as he develops his professional career."

Video of Green signing with cards and memorabilia with Upper Deck is available here and photos are available here.

Green is the potential number one pick in the 2021 draft and sent ripples through the basketball world this spring when he announced plans to forego a number of offers from top college programs and enter the G League, a new pathway program designed to help players make the jump from high school to the pros. Green has already earned extensive accolades for a player his age, along with an impressive following on social media.

As a senior at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif, Green helped lead the top-ranked program to a 31-1 record and was named All-American player of the year while averaging 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists per game. A 6-foot-1, 180-pound shooting guard, Green's accomplishments include three gold medals with the United States in international junior competition.

"I'm excited and honored to sign with Upper Deck and to join the incredible roster of world-class athletes who have chosen to work with such an iconic brand," Green said. "Upper Deck's reputation for quality and authenticity mean a lot to me, and the fact that my fans will be getting the real deal."

