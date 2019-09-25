Upper Deck Releases High Series Just In Time For Overwatch League™ Grand Finals

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the premier worldwide sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced today the global launch of Overwatch League™ High Series. The new update set marks the second esports trading card product from Upper Deck and comes off the heels of the first-ever esports league-licensed trading card set released by the company earlier this summer.

UPPER DECK ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF NEW OVERWATCH - The new product adds content from the league’s expansion teams, including 90 new rookies from across all 20 teams in the leauge. The new release comes just in time for the sold-out Grand Finals event taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. In celebration of Grand Finals and the new product launch, Upper Deck will be offering free sample packs and exclusive Grand Finals-themed digital content to all fans in attendance.

The High Series product adds content from the league's eight expansion teams, along with 90 new rookies from across the entire league. The new release comes just in time for the sold-out Overwatch League Grand Finals taking place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this weekend. In celebration of the event and the new product launch, Upper Deck will be offering free sample packs and exclusive Grand Finals-themed digital content to all fans in attendance, as well as the opportunity to have a personalized Overwatch League trading card created onsite. The company will also host a trading zone at the Grand Finals Fan Fest event where fans can trade cards with Upper Deck staff and get a first-hand look at samples of some rare inserts and achievements from the new Overwatch League card set.

Upper Deck's new Overwatch League High Series set includes never-before-seen hits and chase cards, including foil-etched Star Rookies cards, multi-player jersey Fragment booklet cards, player-autographed Ink insert cards, clear acetate Infra-Sight player cards and rare Holo F/X insert cards.

"Everyone has been eagerly awaiting the release of the High Series," said Bubby Johanson, Director of Game Development at Upper Deck. "Not only does it introduce cards for the eight new expansion teams, but it also debuts never-before-seen short-printed Star Rookies cards. We are excited to see these highly coveted rookie cards in the hands of Overwatch League fans."

Collectors can also earn exclusive achievements through Upper Deck e-Pack®, the patent-pending online platform that allows users to buy, open, collect and even trade cards from anywhere in the world. Achievements include player-signed jerseys, rare cards featuring top players from the league, exclusive avatars and super rare Fragment Relic cards featuring pieces of match-used keyboards, CPUs or even player-used mice, embedded into thick shadowbox cards.

"I'm incredibly proud to be working with Upper Deck to release new card packs so quickly," said Daniel Siegel, head of esports licensing at Blizzard Entertainment. "Delivering a second set of cards during the 2019 season that celebrates all 20 of our amazing teams is a wonderful achievement that allows our fans to collect keepsakes for all of their favorite Overwatch League players."

Overwatch League High Series trading card packs will be available starting at 9:00am PDT on www.UpperDeckEpack.Com. For more details about the Inaugural Season Set or the new High Series Update set, including a downloadable checklist poster and details on how to buy, open, collect and trade Overwatch League cards with fans around the world, visit www.UpperDeck.com/OWL.

