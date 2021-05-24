Upper East Side Cardiology Launches New Vein Institute as Extension to Personalized Patient Services

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of New York City's leading cardiac treatment centers, Upper East Side Cardiology, led by Satjit Bhusri, MD, FACC, announced today the launch of The Vein Institute - The Premier Varicose Vein Treatment Center on the Upper East Side.

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans live with varicose veins - the thick, ropey, purple or blue veins that form when blood pools in a weak section of the vein, causing swelling and bulging against the skin. In addition to their appearance, varicose veins can cause uncomfortable symptoms such as itching, burning, cramping, and aches and can potentially be a sign of deeper cardiovascular health issues.

"It's important to speak with your doctor if you have varicose veins as they can be an indicator of vascular health problems and can lead to blood clots, bleeding veins, and leg ulcers," said Dr. Satjit Bhusri, Founder of Upper East Side Cardiology. "Vein disease is generally progressive and symptoms are likely to worsen over time. That's why The Vein Institute is so dedicated to creating customized treatment plans for our patients to restore both their vascular health and comfort."

The Vein Institute at Upper East Side Cardiology offers several, personalized treatment options for varicose veins, most of which are covered by insurance including:



VenaSeal™ – an advanced technique that quickly and safely eliminates the veins using a specially formulated adhesive. Dr. Bhusri is one of the only physicians on the Upper East Side to utilize this leading technology for the treatment of varicose veins.



ClosureFast™ – a minimally invasive treatment for varicose veins and the condition that causes them, venous insufficiency. The procedure uses radiofrequency energy or heat to close the diseased vein, which redirects blood flow to healthy veins, relieving symptoms.



Interject™ Sclerotherapy Needle – Schlerotherapy is a medical procedure helping to eliminate varicose veins and spider veins which involves an injection of a solution directly into the vein.



VeinGoghan – an innovative treatment for spider veins that uses ohmic thermolysis. This process uses microbursts of heat to seal and close spider veins, so they eventually fade away, leaving your skin smooth and flawless



Varithena® – an FDA-approved microfoam sclerosant medication. The procedure uses ultrasound guidance to locate the specific veins that need treatment and ensure the medication is injected into the correct vein

For more information on these treatments, The Vein Institute and Upper East Side Cardiology, please visit www.bhusriheart.com.

About Dr. Bhusri and Upper East Side Cardiology

As a board-certified physician and cardiovascular disease specialist, Dr. Bhusri brings nearly 15 years of intensive study and training in medicine to his patients. Dr. Bhusri provides his patients with customized and comprehensive treatment plans – incorporating lifestyle changes, advanced therapies and medications when necessary – for a variety of cardiovascular problems, including chest pain, heart failure, hypertension, palpitation, and varicose veins. In addition to providing treatment services, Dr. Bhusri specializes in preventive cardiology to help identify patients' risks of developing cardiovascular disease before symptoms arise.

Dr. Bhusri completed all of his advanced medical training at Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side of New York City, where he also previously ran the hospital's cardiac COVID unit. With this experience, he has been able to implement convenient benefits for patients amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including remote care monitoring and telehealth visits to ensure all patients can easily access their provider during uncertain times. Upper East Side Cardiology has also partnered with Capsule to safely deliver patients prescriptions directly to their homes or any location of their choice.

Upper East Side Cardiology is a state-of-the-art practice in New York City. Dr. Bhusri and the staff offer patients access to top-of-the-line diagnostic tools like echocardiogram and stress testing. Patients also receive personalized and comprehensive treatment plans for a variety of cardiovascular problems, including chest pain, heart failure, hypertension, palpitation, and varicose veins. Remote care monitoring is also available.

SOURCE Upper East Side Cardiology