UPROXX Announces New Editorial Vertical, UPROXX Edge, Enhancing the Digital Publication's Gaming Coverage

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UPROXX — a platform that celebrates the culture and creativity of entertainment through its publishing and programming—announced the launch of a new editorial gaming vertical titled "UPROXX Edge." Edge, an acronym for "Experiential Development for Gaming and Esports," is designed to create and connect communities of casual gamers.

UPROXX formed a strategic alliance with VY Esports this past year and supported the brand's first virtual launch event also titled "Edge" in July by providing marketing and programming support. The UPROXX editorial team will utilize the relationship to help deepen their coverage of the cross-section of gaming, music, entertainment, sports, and culture with content that will be a true celebration of inclusivity and creativity in esports, social media, and the larger world of gaming.

UPROXX will oversee editorial channels while VY Esports will work on event executions and activations such as an immersive digital gaming festival that will debut towards the end of the year.

American Eagle will serve as the presenting sponsor of the UPROXX EDGE Gaming launch, continuing their efforts to extend their presence into esports and gaming. The brand will be heavily featured in a native editorial series around gaming and casual style while owning ads surrounding EDGE Gaming editorial and RECON content through the flight.

"Now more than ever, gaming has allowed people of all ages to stay connected while providing an escape from the day-to-day," said Martin Rickman, Editorial Director of UPROXX Sports and Gaming. "Launching Edge not only widens the scope of UPROXX's current vertical coverage and provides exciting business opportunities, but it allows us to enhance the current cultural conversation and speak to our belief that gaming is for everyone. We're grateful to have such a deep collaboration with VY Esports and sponsors to bring unique, yet relevant content to gaming fans."

Content will include initial commissioned pieces exploring the blurred line between films and video games, a look at the emergence of Fall Guys, as well as the positive effects of gaming mental health, and gamer style. Additionally, UPROXX will explore the cultural impact of the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X and discuss the gaming interests of athletes. UPROXX will also have musician gamer profiles, reviews and previews around stand-out titles like Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Cyberpunk 2077, and features that will explore other key moments in esports, Twitch, and across gaming culture.

Recent and upcoming Twitch activations include a session with Cleveland Cavaliers guard, Collin Sexton in September, an ongoing nightly NBA Playoff postgame show/gaming session with DIME on UPROXX editors, and an MLB The Show playthrough and interview with Daily Show contributor Roy Woods Jr. Additional playthrough sessions are planned with musicians, athletes, entertainers, and established Twitch personalities.

UPROXX is also set to launch an original video series called "Recon" this October. A short format gaming news show, "Recon" is designed to give gaming novices the necessary foundation to understand the latest pop culture conversations in and around the gaming space, as well as the necessary appetite to get started on trending titles. "Recon" will host conversations with people that drive what people are talking about in gaming culture while actively nerding out about titles yet to catch the attention of mainstream audiences. This while providing an expert 101 on the moments that matter around eSports, casual gaming, and beyond.

"UPROXX has always been at the precipice of what's up-and-coming in the world of culture and we're excited to expand our partnership editorially," said Kyle Stallock, Creative Director of VY Esports. "As a company rooted in the gaming community, we are thrilled to aid UPROXX's editorial direction and event development over the next year and beyond."

To visit the new section, please go to uproxx.com/edge.

About UPROXX

UPROXX is the leading entertainment and culture brand for the new generation. Acquired by Warner Music Group in 2018, UPROXX reaches over 60 million people every month through compelling journalism, award-winning video and in-depth conversation around music, TV, film and culture. For more information, see www.uproxx.com .



About VY Esports

VY Esports is a gaming and esports company specializing in authentic experiences and creative content. Based in Los Angeles, VY Esports global team includes esports professionals from the marketing and competitive gaming worlds. For more information, visit their website .

