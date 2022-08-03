UPS Battery Market Size for Data Center Industry Market to grow by USD 2.11 billion, Driven by Increase in Adoption of Modular UPS Systems - Technavio

UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market - Segmentation Analysis

The ups battery market for the data center industry market report is segmented by Product (Lead-acid battery and Lithium-ion battery) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment - The UPS battery market for data center industry share growth by the lead-acid battery segment will be significant for revenue generation. Lead-acid batteries are popular in UPS applications in data centers due to their advantages such as compatibility, high energy density, cost, and ability to supply high voltage when compared with other rechargeable batteries.

The UPS battery market for data center industry share growth by the will be significant for revenue generation. Lead-acid batteries are popular in UPS applications in data centers due to their advantages such as compatibility, high energy density, cost, and ability to supply high voltage when compared with other rechargeable batteries. Regional Analysis - 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Germany , and France are the key markets for the UPS battery market for the data center industry in Europe . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe .

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments & regional opportunities.

UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increase in adoption of modular ups systems and growing awareness about green facilities are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the consolidation of data centers will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Request a FREE Sample Report right now!

UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market - Vendor Analysis

The UPS battery market for the data center industry is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd.



Delta Electronics Inc.



EaglePicher Technologies LLC



East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.



Eaton Corp. Plc



EnerSys



ETERNITY TECHNOLOGIES FZ LLC



EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.



Exide Industries Ltd.



FIAMM Energy Technology Spa



First National Battery



Fullriver Battery



GS Yuasa Corp.



HBL Power Systems Ltd.



Kokam Co. Ltd.



LG Corp.



Lithium Werks



Saft Groupe SAS



Schneider Electric SE



Vertiv Holdings Co.



Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH



Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.



C and D Technologies Inc.



Leoch International Technology Ltd.



MIDAC SpA

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the battery monitoring systems market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 9.48 billion at a progressing CAGR of 21.87%.

share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 9.48 billion at a progressing CAGR of 21.87%. The battery market's growth momentum in the telecommunication industry will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.45% and the market share will increase by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026

UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, India, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, ETERNITY TECHNOLOGIES FZ LLC, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., FIAMM Energy Technology Spa, First National Battery, Fullriver Battery, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Lithium Werks, Saft Groupe SAS, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and MIDAC SpA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Utilities Market " Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Lead acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lead acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Lithium-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lithium-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 C and D Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 94: C and D Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: C and D Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: C and D Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 EaglePicher Technologies LLC

Exhibit 100: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 101: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Key offerings

10.7 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 103: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 107: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 110: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.9 EnerSys

Exhibit 112: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 113: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 114: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 115: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: EnerSys - Segment focus

10.10 Exide Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 121: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 122: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 124: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

Exhibit 126: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio