UPS Chief Strategy And Transformation Officer To Keynote Technology Association of Georgia 2018 Excalibur Awards

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has announced that Scott Price, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for UPS, will keynote the 2018 Excalibur Awards event, which recognizes businesses throughout the state that have taken advantage of technology to conquer the competition.

Price will speak at the October 19, 2018 Excalibur Awards breakfast at the Georgia Aquarium.

"TAG is honored to have such a distinguished keynote speaker," said Larry K. Williams, President and CEO of TAG. "UPS is leading the way in innovation and setting the bar for transformations in the supply chain and logistics industries. This great, annual event highlights many of Georgia's leading corporations who are partnering with technology companies to disrupt industries and sectors in powerful ways that drive our innovation economy."



Price, with his team, is responsible for the strategic planning, global business services, mergers and acquisitions, and driving and facilitating transformational change at UPS.

Prior to being named to this role, Price was executive vice president of Global Leverage for Walmart International. He led Global Sourcing, International Technology, International Logistics, Fresh Manufacturing and key strategic leverage initiatives for the company's international segment. He is also one of three ABAC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Advisory Council) members appointed by the White House in December 2016.

About The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, influence, promote, and unite Georgia's technology community to fuel the innovation economy.

