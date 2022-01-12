UPS Executive Laura Lane Joins CDC Foundation Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Lane, chief corporate affairs officer at UPS, has been elected to a five-year term on the board of directors of the CDC Foundation. In this role, Lane will join other board members to provide guidance and oversight to the CDC Foundation, which is the independent nonprofit created by Congress to mobilize philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the critical health protection work of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) and the public health community.

Lane began her career at UPS as president, Global Public Affairs in 2011 and was responsible for worldwide government affairs activities for UPS in over 220 countries and territories. She managed a global team of more than 80 government affairs and strategic communications professionals. In this role, she strengthened UPS's growth and competitiveness, including successfully advocating for comprehensive tax and pension reform, enhancing network efficiencies through infrastructure investments, securing alternative fuel credits in support of sustainability, working to modernize trade agreements and customs processes, leveling the playing field with postal networks, facilitating UPS Flight Forward certification, and advocating for laws that promote equity and justice in the workplace.

"Laura's background and experiences will benefit the CDC Foundation as our nation and world work to rebuild the public health community as we strive to move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and chief executive officer of the CDC Foundation. "Laura is passionate and purposeful, and these are qualities that will help lead us through a critically important time in public health."

Prior to her time at UPS, Lane served in both the public and private sectors. She was managing director and head of International Government Affairs at Citigroup and vice president for Global Public Policy with Time Warner. She served as a trade negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in the negotiation of China's entry to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the WTO Financial Services Agreement and the WTO Basic Telecommunications Agreement. She also served as a diplomat in the U.S. Foreign Service from 1990-1997, including serving as consular/economic officer in Bogota, Colombia, and then at the American Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda.

Lane currently serves as a member of the Board of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees USA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, The Woodruff Arts Center and the German-American Business Council. She served as co-chair of the President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa and as a U.S. government appointed delegate for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Advisory.

She graduated summa cum laude from Loyola University with a bachelor's degree and summa cum laude from Georgetown University with a Master of Science degree in foreign service in international economics and business diplomacy.

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $1.6 billion and launched more than 1,200 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 140 countries last year. Learn more at www.cdcfoundation.org and follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE CDC Foundation