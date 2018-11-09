UPS Freight Teamsters Ratify Company's Final Contract Offer

Union Will Ensure Company Compliance with Agreement Terms

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at UPS Freight represented by the Teamsters Union have ratified a new five-year agreement that was the company's last, best and final offer, averting a national strike. Members approved the contract by a 77 percent to 23 percent margin at local union meetings held from Nov. 7 until today. The agreement covers approximately 11,600 workers at the company.

The final vote was 6,935 in favor and 2,067 opposed with 84 percent of eligible members voting.

