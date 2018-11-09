UPS Freight Teamsters Ratify Company's Final Contract Offer

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at UPS Freight represented by the Teamsters Union have ratified a new five-year agreement that was the company's last, best and final offer, averting a national strike. Members approved the contract by a 77 percent to 23 percent margin at local union meetings held from Nov. 7 until today. The agreement covers approximately 11,600 workers at the company.

The final vote was 6,935 in favor and 2,067 opposed with 84 percent of eligible members voting.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

kdeniz@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

