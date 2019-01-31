Upserve Adopts Epson Receipt and KDS Printers for its Full Line of POS Products

Upserve is a restaurant management platform that provides POS, analytics, payments, online ordering, menu trends, and inventory solutions to nearly 9,000 restaurants. The company's cloud-based platform exclusively works with Epson's TM-m30, TM-U220 and KDS controller solution, which supports touchscreens or kitchen monitors with bump bars, along with Upserve's fully integrated EMV solutions designed specifically for restaurants. The integrated solutions enable quick and easy printing of checks, kitchen tickets and order management while helping facilitate chip-enabled payments.

"Epson has long been the preferred choice for our iOS product, and is now offered on both our Android and iOS POS system, giving users more flexibility and choice," said Dave Hoffman, executive vice president, Product, Upserve. "And since switching to the TM-m30, customers have mentioned how easy it is to use the product and how well the form factor fits in a variety of spaces. It's a great solution for the modern restaurant looking for a reliable POS, KDS, and printing system that all work together seamlessly."

"Upserve meets a great need in the market for an all-in-one restaurant management solution that includes payments, POS and data insights," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America, Epson America, Inc. " By working together we can help merchants successfully run their restaurants and boost their profits while saving time."

About Upserve

Upserve is the magic ingredient that helps restaurateurs thrive, with everything they need to successfully run a restaurant in a single hub. Upserve offers the market-leading cloud restaurant POS, actionable analytics, transparent processing, automated inventory and ordering, mobile restaurant management, and seamless integration with leading third-party restaurant apps via the Upserve Marketplace. Nearly 9,000 restaurants use Upserve to manage relationships with more than 57 million active diners, process over $10 billion in annual sales, and serve over 36 million meals per month. Upserve is headquartered in Providence with additional offices in Denver, New York City, and Tel Aviv. www.upserve.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Epson America, Inc. is the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality technology products that meet customer demands for increased functionality, compactness, systems integration and energy efficiency. For over 40 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

