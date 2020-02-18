Upsher-Smith And The National Alliance Of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) Recognize 44 U.S. Pharmacists With Excellence In Innovation Award

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) are proud to honor 44 pharmacists from across the United States with the 2019 NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award for their outstanding contributions to the profession of pharmacy. The annual award sponsored by Upsher-Smith is given by NASPA and state pharmacy associations.

The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes pharmacists who have demonstrated significant innovation in their practice, method, or service resulting in improved patient care and/or advancement of the profession of pharmacy. The award is presented by participating state pharmacist associations.

"Upsher-Smith is proud to continue its long tradition of partnering with the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations and state pharmacy associations to honor pharmacists for their innovation and commitment to personalizing medicine for the many patients they serve," said Rusty Field, President and CEO of Upsher-Smith. "We are pleased to recognize the 2019 awardees who share our commitment to improving the health and lives of patients by providing high-quality products that patients can access and afford."

Rebecca Snead, Executive Vice President and CEO of NASPA added, "The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations is proud to partner with Upsher-Smith to recognize the achievements of these outstanding pharmacists who have dedicated their professional lives to advancing pharmacy practice and making a difference in their communities. We are grateful to Upsher-Smith for supporting these pharmacists with the Excellence in Innovation Award."

State honorees received their award from participating state pharmacy associations during separate award ceremonies throughout 2019. The recipients include:

Alabama : Garrett Aikens , PharmD

: , PharmD Alaska : ANTHC Inpatient and Infusion Pharmacy Optimization Team

: ANTHC Inpatient and Infusion Pharmacy Optimization Team Arizona : Emily McGlamery , PharmD

: , PharmD Arkansas : Jett Jones , PharmD

: , PharmD California : David Mitchell , PharmD, MBA, CSP, FCPhA

: , PharmD, MBA, CSP, FCPhA Colorado : Vickilee Einhellig , RPh

: , RPh Connecticut : Stephanie A. Gernant , PharmD, MS

: , PharmD, MS Delaware : Jason R. Slavoski , PharmD

: , PharmD Florida : Timothy Edminster , PharmD

: , PharmD Georgia : Lee Jack Dunn , RPh

: , RPh Illinois : Sara E. Buehnerkemper , PharmD

: , PharmD Indiana : Megan Dorrell , PharmD, BCACP

: , PharmD, BCACP Iowa : Angie Hoth , PharmD, MPH

: , PharmD, MPH Kansas : Dared Price, PharmD and Renee Price , PharmD

: Dared Price, , PharmD Kentucky : Trish R. Freeman , RPh, PhD, FAPhA, FNAP

: , RPh, PhD, FAPhA, FNAP Louisiana : Leah Snyder , PharmD

: , PharmD Maine : Elizabeth A. Dragatsi, RPh, BCPS

: Elizabeth A. Dragatsi, RPh, BCPS Maryland : Kathleen J. Pincus , PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

: , PharmD, BCPS, BCACP Michigan : Curtis D. Collins , PharmD, MS, BCIDP, FASHP

: , PharmD, MS, BCIDP, FASHP Minnesota : Joseph Dvorak , PharmD

: , PharmD Mississippi : Julia Woods , PharmD

: , PharmD Missouri : Tripp Logan , PharmD

: , PharmD Montana : Andrea Lannon , RPh

: , RPh New Jersey : Steven Gilbert , BSPharm, MBA, BCPS

: , BSPharm, MBA, BCPS New Mexico : Ndidiamaka Okpareke , PharmD

: , PharmD New York : Daniel Bosley , RPh

: , RPh North Carolina : Irene Ulrich , PharmD

: , PharmD North Dakota : Tallie Schneider , PharmD

: , PharmD Ohio : Sarah Adkins , RPh, PharmD

: , RPh, PharmD Oklahoma : Clark Bishop , PharmD

: , PharmD Oregon : Mary Onysko , PharmD, BCPS

: , PharmD, BCPS Pennsylvania : Sandra Kane-Gill , PharmD, MS, FCCP

: , PharmD, MS, FCCP Puerto Rico : Nimia I. Vázquez Suárez, RPh, MBA, ABAAHP

: Nimia I. Vázquez Suárez, RPh, MBA, ABAAHP Rhode Island : Eugenio Fernandez Jr. , PharmD, MBA, MPH

: , PharmD, MBA, MPH South Carolina : Donna Avant , BSPharm

: , BSPharm Tennessee : Chad Gentry , PharmD, BCACP, CDE

: , PharmD, BCACP, CDE Texas : Rannon Ching, PharmD

: Rannon Ching, PharmD Utah : Bonnie Mason , RPh

: , RPh Virginia : Jennifer Purdy , PharmD

: , PharmD Washington : Tara Pfund , PharmD

: , PharmD Washington, DC : Marie-Josée Massing, PharmD

: Marie-Josée Massing, PharmD West Virginia : Heidi N. Romero , PharmD

: , PharmD Wisconsin : Andrew P. Traynor , PharmD, BCPS

: , PharmD, BCPS Wyoming : Andrew Cannon , PharmD

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.

As Upsher-Smith begins its second century in business, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations

The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), founded in 1927 as the National Council of State Pharmacy Association Executives, is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. NASPA's membership is comprised of state pharmacy associations and over 70 other stakeholder organizations. NASPA promotes leadership, sharing, learning, and policy exchange among its members and pharmacy leaders nationwide. For more information, please visit the NASPA Web site www.naspa.us.

Do More Good is a trademark of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

