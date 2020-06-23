Upsher-Smith Launches Ethacrynic Acid Tablets, USP

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Ethacrynic Acid Tablets, USP in 25 mg strength. Ethacrynic Acid Tablets are a generic version of the brand product, Edecrin® (ethacrynic acid) Tablets*.

The ethacrynic acid tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $17 million for the 12 months ending April 2020 according to IQVIA.

Product Information

Product Strength NDC # Package Size Ethacrynic Acid Tablets, USP 25 mg 0832-1690-11 100-count bottle

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Ethacrynic Acid Tablets, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information.

You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.

As Upsher-Smith begins its second century in business, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

*Edecrin is a trademark of Bausch Health Ireland Limited.

Do More Good is a trademark of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

