Upshot by Rodney Strong Wins Best of Show in Packaging Contest

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upshot, a brand developed by Rodney Strong Wine Estates in Healdsburg, Calif., won the gold medal for best classic wine packaging and was also named Best in Show by a panel of judges comprised of experts from the wine trade, retail, and media.

Upshot is a red blend produced with grapes from Alexander Valley and Knights Valley in Sonoma County and crafted by Rodney Strong winemaker Justin Seidenfeld. The front label of the wine features notes on the vintage, harvest and winemaking displayed in a novel 360° calendar that resonated with the judges for its innovative display of pertinent winemaking information.

Upshot by Rodney Strong Wine Estates Wins Best of Show

The winners of the wine packaging design contest were announced in a session that came at the end of Wines & Vines' annual packaging conference that drew more than 400 attendees. Now in its fifth year, the conference has grown to be the wine industry's leading conference focused wholly on wine packaging, brand design, and market strategy.

"Every year our conference brings together the industry's top experts in wine packaging, but an added bonus for attendees is to see what truly is innovative and effective by which wines win gold, silver and bronze medals in the contest," said Wines & Vines publisher and president Chet Klingensmith.

Judges evaluated 179 entries to the contest that features five different categories: classic, luxury, redesign, series, and alternative packaging.

Classic

(Entries judged on visual appeal and functionality in a standard format.)

Gold and Best in Show: Upshot, entered by Rodney Strong Wine Estates, Healdsburg, Calif.

Silver: Deep Sea, entered by Conway Vineyards, Santa Barbara, Calif.

Bronze: Stoke's Ghost, entered by Scheid Family Wines, Greenfield, Calif.

Luxury

(Limited to brands with a retail price of more than $40.)

Gold: Liquid Farm Winery, Lompoc, Calif.

Silver: Reynolds Family Winery, Napa, Calif.

Bronze: Dry Creek Vineyard, Healdsburg, Calif.

Redesign

(Judges reviewed the previous packaging and redesign side by side.)

Gold: Hedgeline Vineyards, entered by WX Brands, Novato, Calif.

Silver: Cline Old Vine Zinfandel, entered by Affinity Creative Group, Mare Island, Calif.

Bronze: Murphy-Goode Winery, entered by Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Series

(Multiple wines with similar packaging elements to work together as a cohesive unit.)

Gold: Menagerie, entered by Nomadica, Los Angeles, Calif.

Silver: Bonny Doon Vineyard, Santa Cruz, Calif.

Bronze: Artesa, entered by Much, San Francisco, Calif.

Alternative

(Any wine packaging aside from the standard 750 ml glass bottle.)

Gold: Wine by Joe, Dundee, Ore.

Silver: Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville, Calif.

Bronze: Nomadica Wine, Los Angeles, Calif.

Entries were submitted by both the wineries themselves as well as design agencies and packaging vendors. The contest was organized by Wines & Vines graphic designer Rebecca Arnn and advertising production manager April Kushner.

"The Wines & Vines Packaging Design Awards is a fantastic opportunity to see how your package stands up against others in the industry," said Arnn who has managed the contest for the past three years. "It is also a great way to see what others in the industry are up to and be inspired by the latest and greatest."

The 2019 conference will take place in Napa Valley in August, and the contest should open to entries in January 2019. Those interested in submitting a wine are encouraged to check www.wvpack.com for more details.

Media Contact:

Chet Klingensmith

chet@winesandvines.com

415-453-9700

About Wines & Vines:

Wines & Vines is based in San Rafael, Calif., and offers a comprehensive collection of products providing news, information, marketing and research capabilities for individuals and companies in the North American wine and grape industry. The company's suite of B2B products includes a monthly magazine, Directory/Buyer's Guide, Online Marketing System and Distributor Market Service.

Related Images

best-in-show.jpg



Best in Show



Upshot by Rodney Strong Wine Estates Wins Best of Show

gold-award-winners.jpg



Gold Award Winners



Gold medals were awarded to Liquid Farm Winery, Hedgeline Vineyards, Menagerie by Nomadica, and Wine by Joe.

Related Links

Wines & Vines

Media Packet for Awards

SOURCE Wines & Vines