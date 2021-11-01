Upshot Construction Services Has Partnered With Leopardo Companies

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upshot Construction Services, the construction division of Upshot Capital Advisors' vertically integrated private equity real estate platform ("Upshot"), is proud to announce the formation of a partnership with Leopardo Companies, one of the largest private commercial construction companies in the U.S. ("Leopardo"). The new Upshot-Leopardo Construction venture will bring together two industry-leading platforms and continue to build upon the significant strategic advantages Upshot clients are accustomed to in its medical, mixed-use, and other projects across the U.S.

"Upshot is excited about this national partnership with Leopardo, and the industry-leading construction processes our combined team will develop over time to deliver a superior product to Upshot's healthcare, mixed-use and other clients and users. The Leopardo family and their company culture is very similar to that of Upshot's culture in that we are both very client centric and focused on precise execution. For Upshot, this is another step towards the growth and scalability of our platform which is fundamentally based on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to our valued partners in a responsible manner," said Raul Socarras, Chief Executive Officer of Upshot.

"We are very excited about our new partnership with Upshot. Our firms' expertise, project types and geographic footprint are aligned. This partnership also gives us the ability to accelerate our national growth, which is consistent with our strategic plan. The fact that our organizations are culturally similar gives us great confidence that our partnership will be successful for years to come," said Mike Leopardo, President and CEO of Leopardo.

About Upshot

Upshot® is a vertically integrated private equity real estate platform with business-units focused on the management of its discretionary funds, real estate development, construction management, asset management and property management. Upshot® is headquartered in Orlando, FL with projects mainly focused on medical, urban infill and mixed-use assets throughout the U.S. For more information on Upshot, please visit www.upshotca.com.

About Leopardo

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Leopardo is recognized as an industry leader in construction with the resources to build world-class projects using innovative processes across every major sector. Founded in 1977, Leopardo has over 300 employees throughout the U.S. with offices in Illinois, Florida, and California. Over the last four decades, Leopardo has totaled more than 75 million square feet and $6.5 billion in construction across every major market. With over a billion dollars in healthcare construction completed and more than 100 medical-related projects each year, Leopardo's specialized healthcare team provides best-in-class construction services across a wide range of projects, from hospital additions to ground up ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and medical office buildings. For more information on Leopardo, please visit www.Leopardo.com.

