UPshow Partners with AOPEN to Launch First-Ever Bundled Content and Engagement Solution for Education - The Future of In-School TV

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UPshow, the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform that develops interactive digital TV networks, partners with AOPEN, the leader in cross-platform smart video solutions, to bring captivating, targeted entertainment; valuable, engaging educational content; and the most relevant announcements to television screens inside schools for the first time.

UPshow and AOPEN now offer the only bundle that offers best-in-class software, enterprise-grade hardware, full implementation support and dedicated managed services exclusively for schools, all under a single perpetual license structure. This will enable administrators to communicate and interact effectively with their students in real-time through fun, engaging and educational content that allows them to easily digest all the information they want and need. Learn more here.

"We are very excited to partner with AOPEN, to bring the first-of-its-kind content and engagement solution for educational organizations," said Adam Hirsen, CEO, UPshow. "With continued concerns for the safety of our students and schools, teachers and staff need to connect in real-time with their students more than ever. Now, through our partnership with AOPEN, we can offer this through UPshow's leading engagement platform for schools all over the country."

Through the partnership, schools access a fully customizable communication network built for students from K-12 to university. This custom network enhances students' educational experiences and builds a stronger sense of community in school or on campus with UPshow's easy-to-use engagement platform. Learn more here.

"I am pleased to announce this next-level partnership between UPshow and AOPEN, which brings to market a powerful engagement solution for education that's standardized on robust, reliable AOPEN hardware," said Aaron Pompey, President, AOPEN Pan America. "This is an exciting launch because of the opportunity to further innovate the health and safety of our institutions at this critical historical moment, and to achieve it with UPshow's winning, interactive platform."

About UPshow:

UPshow is the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform for retail and hospitality businesses. As the first and only provider of interactive digital signage networks, UPshow creates a revolutionary in-venue network that drives customer and employee behaviors directly from their mobile devices. Enterprise businesses in the hospitality, entertainment, fitness and healthcare industries rely on UPshow's plug-and-play technology to create deeper brand engagement and maximize profitability and efficiency. Founded in 2015, UPshow now reaches audiences through more than 25,000 screens in businesses around the world. Learn more at upshow.tv.

About AOPEN:

25 years ago AOPEN (an Acer Group Company) invented the ultra-small form factor digital media player (Mini PC). Today, we offer an extensive portfolio of commercial, industrial, education, and medical-grade devices that are ideal for digital signage, drive-thru signage, digital menu boards, kiosk solutions, machine controllers, and more.

