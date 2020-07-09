Upside Business Travel is First to Launch Health & Safety Tools

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upside Business Travel ("Upside"), the one-stop-shop corporate travel platform, is one of the first travel solutions to offer business travelers health and safety information for hotels and flights before they commit to travel.

Upside's new spotlight of health and safety information within the booking experience comes at a critical time for business travelers navigating the fear and uncertainty of COVID-19. Although 82% of companies have cancelled or suspended most (48%) or all (35%) domestic travel, most companies expect to resume travel within 2-3 months, according to the Global Business Travel Association's recent Coronavirus Poll.1

"Many essential businesses have been traveling amid all this uncertainty and we're already seeing more non-essential businesses start traveling again," says Jonathan Savitch, Chief Commercial Officer at ATPCO. "Providing our trusted data to help power Upside's clear, concise, and timely health and safety information right in the shopping experience gives business travelers peace of mind when booking trips during this uncertain time."

Upside now showcases hotel sanitization standards within the booking experience via Expedia's EPS Rapid API, highlighting access to complimentary personal protective equipment, hotel room stay gap periods, social distancing guidelines, and more. The platform also displays flight health and safety procedures directly within the booking experience via ATPCO's Routehappy Rich Content. It's new Reassurance UPAs (Universal Product Attributes) describe real-time health and safety measures airlines are taking to protect flyers and cover over 90% of the global flight schedule. Upside's clients can now compare how different airlines and hotels are approaching their health and safety standards, raising travelers' confidence in their purchases on the platform.

"If we want to get back to building companies and careers, we've got to get folks traveling. That starts with closing the confidence gap created by the global pandemic. The launch of health and safety information from our suppliers is the first of many new features we're rolling out to restore travelers' confidence," says Jason Wynn, Chief Commercial Officer at Upside Business Travel.

Upside is making several updates to its platform to help companies and business travelers navigate the global pandemic and plans to announce additional news over the coming weeks.

About Upside Business Travel

Upside was created by veteran travel entrepreneurs to transform the world of corporate travel with new tools and new thinking. Upside's flagship product uses state-of-the-art technology to operate a corporate travel solution that makes it possible for smaller companies to benefit from travel management with a no-fee, no contract all-digital booking experience and high quality 24/7 customer service. The company's employees have rated the company culture so highly that Upside has received awards from The Washington Post, Glassdoor and Entrepreneur Magazine. Upside is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Stamford, Connecticut.

Contact:

Genevieve Rafla, Communications Director

[email protected] / 917 225 0978

1 Coronavirus Poll Results , Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), June 17, 2020

SOURCE Upside Business Travel

Related Links

http://www.upside.co

