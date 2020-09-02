Upside Business Travel Leads TMC Distribution Race, Lands Omega World Travel

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upside Business Travel ("Upside"), the one-stop-shop corporate travel platform, will power the digital travel experience for Omega World Travel ("Omega") clients. The strategic partnership will be unveiled at Omega's virtual booth at BTN Group's Business Travel Show America conference on September 9-10, 2020.

"Like everyone in the travel space, the pandemic has forced Upside to rethink its long-term strategy for serving the business travel market," said Jason Wynn, Chief Commercial Officer at Upside Business Travel. "The core of any go-forward strategy is our technology. From the very beginning of the company, we have been investing in building a flexible, scalable technology platform that can support a modern and, importantly, a quickly changing travel experience."

In response to regional TMC's eagerness to deliver a user-friendly, private-label alternative to existing solutions and a defense against competitive digital-first travel companies, Upside has broadened its distribution strategy from focusing solely on building a direct client base to syndicating a private-label version of its digital travel product to regional TMCs around the US.

"The pandemic is a reset for everyone," said Nadim Hajje, Vice President of Information Technology & Data Analytics at Omega World Travel. "Our clients are returning to travel with a new set of customer expectations. Private-labeling with Upside's technology sets us up to thrive, not just survive, in a post-pandemic world."

Omega -- one of the largest travel management companies in the US with $1.49B in 2019 travel volume -- will now offer their clients and partners:

A user-friendly interface that includes health and safety data for both airlines and hotels, ATPCO's Next Generation Storefront , and other customer-first features;

for both airlines and hotels, , and other customer-first features; More control over how supplier content is displayed, like steering to preferred suppliers via sorting, badging and pricing techniques;

Customer onboarding that takes hours, not months; and,

A consistent brand experience that puts the Omega brand forward.

"We believe the marketplace is up for grabs in a way that it hasn't been for years," said Jason Wynn, Chief Commercial Officer at Upside Business Travel. "Upside's rapid product development abilities and robust technology stack puts TMCs in the perfect position to win new business and defend their client bases in this great reset."

About Upside Business Travel:

Upside was created by veteran travel entrepreneurs to transform the world of corporate travel with new tools and new thinking. Upside's flagship product uses state-of-the-art technology to operate a corporate travel solution that makes it possible for smaller companies to benefit from travel management with a no-fee, no contract all-digital booking experience and high quality 24/7 customer service. The company's employees have rated the company culture so highly that Upside has received awards from The Washington Post, Glassdoor and Entrepreneur Magazine. Upside is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Omega World Travel:

Omega World Travel is a woman-owned, diversity supplier, and one of the largest travel management companies in the US. With worldwide headquarters in Fairfax, VA, Omega serves corporate, government, meeting, and leisure clients throughout the US., Europe, and the Middle East. Omega World Travel also owns Cruise.com, one of the largest sellers of cruises on the Internet, and TravTech, a software development company and Omega Meetings and Conference services.

