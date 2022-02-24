Upskilling with UniAthena: Free-to-learn short courses for multidisciplinary domains

OXFORDSHIRE, England, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIATHENA, a leading online learning platform, has launched its most anticipated Short Courses initiative to fulfill the long-standing upskilling demand of learners across the globe. With 250+ online short courses, this free-access platform comes as part and parcel of UniAthena's mission to create a barrier-free learning ecosystem. As the world moves towards an interdisciplinary skill-oriented workforce, it intends to gear students up for the most desirable jobs throughout domains & industries. Although the Ed-tech sector has already been offering collegiate degrees, UniAthena made it possible to create a one-stop destination for Upskilling, Pay raise, and Cross-domain progression.

UniAthena has hitherto been offering credit-based Higher Education Programs including MBA, DBA, MSC, Diplomas, among many others, in partnership with globally top-ranked Universities. Partnered universities include the European pioneers such as GMU (Guglielmo Marconi University), Italy and UCAM (Universidad Católica De Murcia), Spain . Over 70,000 learners from 100+ countries have accelerated their career advancement with their 50+ academic programs. Thus, now with the Short Courses, UniAthena has focused on fixing the existing talent gaps within the workforce.

The cutting-edge Short Courses blend together the knowledge from leading Industry Experts and Academics to remove the supply side bottlenecks of the job market. As shown in a recent study, a massive 69% of companies had reported talent shortages during their recruitment . The study attributed the workforce's inability to upskill with the rapidly evolving industries as the primary reason. With Short Courses, UniAthena can be said to have taken the right step in addressing this core industrial labour force challenge. Concurrently, it's no lesser for learners and professionals than a Doctor who prescribes just the right dosage of medicines. Tailor-made, market-ready, self-paced, online courses that can be accessed anytime, anywhere.

The new Short Courses platform will act as the "take-off board" for learners irrespective of their structural hierarchy. Depending on the learner's current domain exposure and organizational position, the courses have been classified into 6 fundamental sections, from Basics to MBA Essentials. It comes as a great relief to professionals who couldn't pursue academic degrees in the rush to get a job. One can simply opt for a Diploma Certification to finish the unfinished. Thus, the flexibility to choose between courses helps learners avail a customized module that is made just for their needs. Courses are delivered as pre-recorded video lectures that can be completed even in one sitting of less than 4 hours and come along with e-Notes and Graded Assessment Quizzes.

"We are happy to present avant-grade, free-to-learn courses to our learners from the remotest corner of the world. It's been UniAthena's constant endeavor to democratize the learning ecosystem and eliminate any potential barrier that can obstruct career trajectories. I believe the new Short Courses will prepare students for Industrial Revolution 4.0 in the making. What excites us more is that we're going to recalibrate the way students have traditionally been accustomed to when it comes to Upskilling", said Mr. Firoz Thairinil, founder and CEO of Athena Global Education.

UniAthena's short courses span over a wide range of disciplines, including Information Technology, Marketing, Finance, Humanities, Media, Operations, and Human Resource Management, among others. The courses are regularly updated as per the industrial requirements, and simultaneously, new courses are added to the existing collection.

With Short Courses, UniAthena has taken a leap over its competitor platforms by striking the right chords. The customized short courses are all set to equip learners with job-ready skills in the most efficient manner. Enrollments have started at UniAthena's website, here .

