Upstart Arts and Poetry Creative Community, Thalia, Launches First Print Magazine

"Our issues are galleries that you can hold in the palm of your hand; they are portals into the hearts and minds of each creative featured," said co-founder, artist and designer, Amelia Haney. "We hope that through glimpses into each unique creative process we can create stories of inspiration, connection, and community."

The magazine has published four digital issues, including a Space, Ritual, Memory, and Protest Issue, and celebrated a diverse array of artists, including poets, embroiderers, photographers, sculptors, and painters, among others.

"We wanted to create a positive and collaborative space to celebrate creatives and build community," said co-founder, poet and activist, Julia Haney. "Frustratingly, there is still lack of gender equality and representation in the arts and literary worlds. We wanted to do our small part to provide a space for talented, and often underrepresented, artists and writers.

Julia is a graduate of Harvard University and received a B.A. in English; she is Thalia's Creative Writing Editor. Amelia is a graduate of the Parson's School of Design and is the Arts and Design Editor.

For more information, visit https://www.thaliamagazine.com/.

