Upstream Rehabilitation Appoints Drs. Robert Bessler and Nedal Shami to Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Rehabilitation Inc., a leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation services and a portfolio company of Revelstoke Capital Partners, announced today that Drs. Robert Bessler and Nedal Shami have been appointed as independent directors to the company's Board. They join five other directors at the country's third largest provider of outpatient physical therapy services, bringing the total number of directors to seven.

"I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Bessler and Dr. Shami to the Upstream board. They join Upstream at an important time as we continue to build upon the strengths of our operating model to remain well positioned as a leader in outpatient physical therapy," said David Van Name, Chief Executive Officer. "I am confident that executives of such national caliber will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute upon our growth strategy."

Dr. Bessler, Board Certified in Emergency Medicine, founded Tacoma, WA-based Sound Physicians in 2001 and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, providing strategic vision and leadership. He ensures the organization seamlessly partners with hospitals, community clinicians and payers to improve outcomes throughout 90-day acute care episodes. Sound Physicians employs over 3,000 individuals and cares for more than two million patients annually through emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, population health, telemedicine and physician advisory services.

"Upstream has been a long-time leader in the outpatient physical therapy space," said Dr. Bessler. "I look forward to bringing my experience and clinical focus to Upstream as it continues to scale."

Dr. Bessler currently serves on the Board of Directors of Sound Physicians, BroadJump and LifeStance Health. Previously, he served on the Boards of Dupage Medical Group and Accelecare Wound Centers.

Dr. Shami is a founding partner of CityMD, where he served as the organization's first Chief Operations Officer and currently serves as Chief Growth Officer. CityMD/Summit Medical Group offers patients a full spectrum of high-quality primary, specialty and urgent care with more than 1,400 providers, over 6,400 employees and almost 200 locations in New Jersey and New York. Dr. Shami's primary focus is to ensure the company continues its rapid growth trajectory through a combination of consumer retail strategy and payer / health system relationship management.

"Upstream has experienced tremendous growth over the past 10 plus years and I am excited to be able to bring my perspective and experiences from the consumer-focused healthcare services industry to help facilitate Upstream's next phase of growth," said Dr. Shami.

Dr. Shami currently serves on the Board of Directors of CityMD and walk-in dental clinic dntl bar, and he developed and chairs UMD RRG, a captive medical malpractice company.

About Upstream Rehabilitation Inc.

Upstream is the third largest provider of outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. Upstream owns and operates over 760 clinics through a network of strong regional brands including the following: BenchMark Physical Therapy, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, Peak Physical Therapy, SERC Physical Therapy, Integrity Rehab Group, and more. The company provides a comprehensive suite of outpatient and specialized physical therapy services and sees over four million patient visits annually. Upstream is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy to build exceptional companies. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has raised over $2.4 billion under management and has completed 71 acquisitions, which includes 17 platform companies and 54 add-on acquisitions. Revelstoke is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

